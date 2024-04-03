NCAA Star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

In a move that surprised few but marked a significant milestone in her career, NCAA women’s basketball star Angel Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. The 21-year-old 6-foot-3 athlete announced her decision after what she described as a fulfilling collegiate journey at Louisiana State University.

Speaking to Vogue, Reese expressed her eagerness to leap to the professional level, citing her aspiration to follow in the footsteps of legendary athletes like Serena Williams. Drawing inspiration from Williams’ retirement announcement in September 2022, Reese emphasized her desire to transcend the collegiate level and leave a lasting mark on the sport.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese stated. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, and I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese’s decision comes after LSU exited the women’s tournament, falling short to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. Despite the loss, Reese’s performance in her final collegiate game showcased her prowess on the court, tallying an impressive 17 points and 20 rebounds. Reese maintained stellar statistics throughout the 2023–2024 season, averaging over 18 points and 13 rebounds per game.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Reese made an immediate impact upon joining the LSU Tigers three years ago. Her presence on the court was formidable, combining athleticism, skill, and determination to excel in every aspect of the game.

Throughout her time at LSU, Reese earned numerous accolades, showcasing her dominance in collegiate basketball. She was pivotal in leading the LSU Tigers to success and received recognition as an All-American.

Her impact extended far beyond individual statistics. She served as a leader both on and off the court, inspiring her teammates and capturing the admiration of fans nationwide.

Reese’s journey from local standout to college basketball star in her hometown of Baltimore has left a lasting impression. She has become a source of pride for her community, serving as a role model for aspiring athletes and demonstrating the potential for success within Baltimore’s youth.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement.

“When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons, and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to seeing all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”