South Dallas Club hosts 60th Trailblazer with Rep. Maxine Waters as speaker

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

The year was 1964, Lyndon Baines Johnson was President of the United States, and the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (SDBPWC) was already 10 years strong serving citizens in the southern sector of Dallas.

As club history records, charter member V. Alyce Foster and her committee of four, “carried the idea of a Trailblazer Awards Luncheon to the Club.” Their expressed purpose for the event was to “focus attention on those Blacks who had achieved in a given field,” positions not previously held by Blacks. With club approval, “the first Trailblazer Awards Luncheon was held March 30, 1964 at the Holiday Inn Central in Dallas.”

Now, 60 years later, African Americans blazing trails for the very first time are still being identified. On April 27th at 12 noon, President Lavern J. Holyfield, DDS and her 75-member Club of business and professional women will host their 60th V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

SDBPWC is elated to secure The Honorable Maxine Waters, Congresswoman of the 43rd United States Congressional District of Los Angeles County, California to present the keynote address. They are grateful to Frost Bank and Parrish Restaurants, Ltd. (a McDonald’s franchise), both are corporate sponsors of the event. Channel 8 News Anchor Cleo Greene will serve as guest MC and entertainment will be presented by “The Inspirational Band.”

Luncheon Chair Gwendolyn E. Hunt, Esq. and her committee are busy preparing for an elite slate of honorees that will be recognized during the Club’s signature event of the year.

Honoree categories include the recipient of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. highest award, The Sojourner Truth Award; three Trailblazer awardees; a Woman of the Year; a Man of the Year; The Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman; a Meritorious Service awardee; a Volunteer Service awardee; a Professional Woman awardee; an Ombudsman awardee; and a dynamic Youth Achiever.

In addition to community honorees, SDBPWC will award 12 worthy seniors with scholarships and Life Member Marion Hill-Hubbard will have the ever-popular silent auction available in the foyer of the ballroom.

For tickets to the April 27th luncheon, visit the SDBPWC website at southdallasbpwc.org and select the Donate button, or email the organization at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.