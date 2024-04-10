Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gallops to No. 1 on Billboard 200

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Beyoncé has once again proven her dominance in the music industry as her latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” rides triumphantly to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Released on March 29, the album’s debut at No. 1 marks a stellar achievement for the superstar and stands as the highest-selling album of 2024 thus far.

With an impressive 407,000 equivalent album units, “Cowboy Carter” secures Beyoncé’s eighth chart-topping album, solidifying her status as a musical powerhouse. Fans and critics alike said the remarkable feat reflects her artistry’s enduring appeal and influence.

With her latest achievement, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, highlighting her groundbreaking impact across genres and the album’s wide-ranging appeal that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Streaming counted as pivotal in “Cowboy Carter’s” triumph, with 232,000 units attributed to streaming equivalent albums. This marks Beyoncé’s most significant streaming week ever, demonstrating her ability to captivate audiences across digital platforms.

In addition to digital success, the impact of “Cowboy Carter” is felt in physical sales, with traditional album sales totaling 168,000 units. The album’s limited edition vinyl releases also made a significant mark, selling 62,000 copies and claiming the title of the best-selling vinyl album of 2024, a testament to the enduring appeal of physical music.

Beyoncé’s chart-topping prowess extends beyond “Cowboy Carter.” She surpasses Janet Jackson to claim the fourth-most No. 1 albums among women on the Billboard 200, placing her alongside icons such as Madonna and Barbra Streisand.

“Cowboy Carter” represents the second chapter of Beyoncé’s ambitious “Renaissance” trilogy project, a musical journey that intrigues with its diverse array of collaborators and musical influences.

The album’s thematic depth and sonic innovation resonate with fans and critics alike, solidifying Beyoncé’s status as a visionary artist.

Reflecting on the album’s inspiration, Beyoncé recently recounted her journey to embrace the country music genre. “Cowboy Carter was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed,”

Beyoncé wrote on Instagram regarding her 2016 performance at the Country Music Association Awards, where backlash on social media was immediate and drenched in racial overtones.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives to educating on our musical history.”