Big Mama said, ‘It is finished’ – James Washington, job well done!

By Terry Allen

CEO, 1016 Media

Today, I pen down these words with a heavy heart, as I bid farewell to a titan of a man, James Washington. Known affectionately as “Big Jim,” he wasn’t just a figure in my life; he was a beacon of strength, resilience, and wisdom. As I reflect on his life and legacy, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for the lessons he imparted upon me.

First and foremost, James Washington embodied the values of a true leader. He led not with loud words or grand gestures, but with quiet determination and unwavering integrity. His actions spoke volumes, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence and to always lead with compassion.

As a strong and resilient Black male in America, James defied stereotypes and shattered barriers. He showed me that success is not defined by the color of your skin or the circumstances of your upbringing, but by the strength of your character and the depth of your determination.

Throughout his entrepreneurial career, James dedicated himself to the service of his community. He understood the power of storytelling and used it as a tool to uplift and empower those around him. He taught me the importance of aligning my own story with the community I serve, and the impact that authenticity can have on creating meaningful connections.

My greatest challenge as a public relations practitioner came when I worked for James’s former wife, the amazing Vicki Meek, at the South Dallas Cultural Center. Balancing the responsibilities of my role while ensuring the activities of the center were well-covered by Dallas Weekly, where James was the Publisher, taught me invaluable lessons in professionalism and diplomacy. I experienced the professional and personal relationship between the two of them, and I also have the additional joy of engaging with the wonderful talented children, Patrick and Elena.

But perhaps the greatest lesson I learned from James was the importance of being authentic and speaking my truth. He showed me how to navigate the complexities of professional journalism with grace and humility, and how to remain true to myself in my immersion of storytelling. It was as if he knew where I had to grow and what I had to be supported to obtain success in my PIO role. He taught me how to focus on information that matters, and he showed me how to “D.U.C.K” – Dodge Unworthy Consciousness Kindly in all the people I met.

James Washington was not just a game changer; he was a World Changer. His mentorship to me and others was a gift that I will forever cherish, and I am eternally grateful to have known him. As I bid farewell to my beloved ally and friend, I take solace in the knowledge that his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those he touched. I could take forever listing the individual he impacted that impacted me. James Washington, God favored me when I met you. You were the best father, publisher, mentor, friend and thought leader. Thanks for being a top 10 hit in the songbook of my life!

In closing, I urge you, dear reader, to reflect on your own experiences with James Washington and to share them with us. Let us honor his memory by continuing to live out his values of leadership, resilience, and service to others.

Please email me at the publication and share your James Washington experience.

Rest in power, Big Jim. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will endure for generations to come.