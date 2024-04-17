Commissioners Court to host ‘Reflections on Health Equity’

Dr. Dayna Bowen Matthew JD, PhD, who is a Dean and Professor of the George Washington University Law School is a leader in public health and civil rights law, focusing on disparities in health, health care and social determinants of health. She is an author and intellectual who is called upon frequently to comment on law from the lower courts to the United States Supreme Court.

Dr. Bowen Matthew will offer her professional insights into the state of public health care in America and how it affects Dallas County and the North Texas Region.

As Chair of Dallas County’s Public Health Committee, Commissioner John Wiley Price is inviting the public and especially practitioners to attend this admission free event. As an advocate of greater access to health care for our indigent and senior population Price welcomes guests to attend.

Additionally, she is the author of bestsellers Just Medicine: A Cure for Racial Inequality in American Health Care and the newly released Just Health: Treating Structural Racism to Heal America.

This event can be accessed virtually in person at: Dallas County Commissioners Court (500 Elm St. 2nd Floor, Dallas, TX 75202) Free parking validation for the underground parking lot is available.