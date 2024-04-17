Dallas College highlights community connections during Dallas Arts Month

Dallas College is a major player in the local arts scene as it collaborates with the arts community to celebrate Dallas Arts Month in April. Dallas College School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design is holding a variety of visual and performing arts events and a Design Week, culminating with its Future of Fashion Showcase.

Dallas College feeds the Dallas arts industry with a steady supply of creative artists who excel at their professions. Opportunities for alumni abound as Dallas becomes a known destination for the arts. The industry has a $853 million impact on the local economy and provides 13,953 jobs. Dallas Arts District, the largest contiguous urban arts district in the country, was recently voted the nation’s best by USA Today.

Programs offered by Dallas College continue to grow, along with its ties to the vibrant Dallas arts community. “We offer niche programs that develop high-quality artists. The opportunities for professional experience and exposure for our students in Dallas are abundant,” said Ahava Silkey-Jones, vice provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design.

Helping to launch this year’s Arts Month, Dallas College partnered with the Downtown Dallas Arts Festival, held April 6-7, to feature student and faculty pop-ups.

Beginning last fall, Dallas College art students and alumni have had the opportunity to exhibit at Adolphus Tower Gallery, in the heart of downtown. This long-term partnership with Hoque Global and Downtown Dallas Inc., in collaboration with FGIII Fine Art Productions, which manages the space, displays student works alongside those of established artists. In addition, Dallas College runs 11 galleries of its own, spread across all seven main campuses.

Dallas College’s Design Week, April 22-25, includes:

• Monday, April 22: Digital Art and Design Showcase, Brookhaven Campus, Building B, Atrium Gallery, 6-8 p.m., free.

• “Crafting Digital Worlds Beyond Boundaries” will unveil student masterpieces of cutting-edge digital design that leave viewers in awe.

• Tuesday, April 23: Fashion Marketing Showcase, El Centro Campus, Building B, Student Center, 6-8 p.m., VIP reception with students 8-8:30 p.m., free.

• Dive into the world where style meets strategy as students showcase captivating marketing campaigns that redefine the fashion landscape.

• Wednesday, April 24: Architecture and Interior Design Showcase, El Centro Campus, Building C, Third Floor, 6-8 p.m., free.

• “Your Future. By Design” unveils student architectural and interior design visions that redefine the art of living.

• Thursday, April 25: Future of Fashion Design Showcase, On the Levee, 7 p.m. general admission (6:30 p.m. VIP reception), $150 VIP Plus, $100 VIP, $65 premier, $30 general, and $20 student admission. Tickets for Future of Fashion can be purchased online.

Get a front-row seat to see how fashion students push the boundaries of style with the stunning garments they create. This year’s show honors Dallas premiere fashion event producer Jan Strimple.

“The fashion show is the culminating showcase for students in the Fashion Design program. It mirrors a New York Fashion Week vibe with a professional, sleek space in the Design District and an elevated experience for attendees. It is a one-of-a-kind experience for our community,” said Silkey-Jones.

For more information about programs offered by Dallas College School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design, visit DallasCollege.edu/CreativeArts.