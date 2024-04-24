Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest are among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024. The Rock Hall has announced one of its most significant inductions yet, with the R&B queen and hip-hop legends joining a prestigious roster that includes Kool & The Gang, Cher, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne.

“This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said.

Blige, a multi-talented inspiration from the Bronx, New York, has long cemented her place in music history. Many said her journey is a testament to transformation and empowerment. A global superstar, Blige has eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, and a SAG nomination to her name.

Blige entered the scene at 18 when she signed with Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records in 1989, and introduced a unique blend of hip-hop, soul, and raw, honest lyrics by drawing inspiration from music legends like Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight. Her 1992 debut album, “What’s the 411?”, featuring chart-topping hits like “You Remind Me” and “Real Love,” marked the beginning of her storied career, captivating audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, A Tribe Called Quest, formed in 1985 in St. Albans, Queens, New York, has been hailed for their revolutionary contributions to hip-hop. Comprising Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, the group reshaped the genre with their innovative sound and socially conscious lyrics.

Throughout the 1990s, A Tribe Called Quest delivered a series of iconic tracks, including “Can I Kick It,” “Check the Rhime,” and “Scenario,” solidifying their place in music history. Despite facing challenges, including the tragic loss of Phife Dawg in 2016, the group continued to push boundaries, releasing their final album, “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” in 2016. A year later, they received the 2017 Brit Awards for International Group before officially disbanding.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 induction ceremony is scheduled for October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can catch the event live on Disney+, with an airing on ABC to follow and availability on Hulu the next day.

The Rock Hall was established in 1983 by Ahmet Ertegun who assembled a team of executives, journalists an attorneys, and began inducting its first class of musicians three years later.

Cleveland, the home of renowned disc jockey Alan Freed, lobbied to have the museum hosted in its city and pledged $65 million to the project.

In June 1993 ground was broken on the site and the dedication took place on Sept. 1, 1995.

In addition to inducting new musicians each year, the Rock Hall hosts numerous exhibits and hosts a wide range of eavents annually.