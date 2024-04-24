The Legacy Grace Project hosts national conference for women living with HIV/AIDS

Legacy Cares announces the 25th anniversary of what is now the largest conference for women living with HIV/AIDS in the nation. This year the Grace Project National Conference for Women Living with HIV/AIDS will host nearly 200 women living with HIV from North Texas and nationwide.

The event is designed to bring formerly isolated women living with an HIV diagnosis together. The goal of the conference is to SEE (Support, Educate and Empower) each woman and create future advocates for HIV

prevention, health education and awareness.

The conference has support from the HIV community of North Texas with many HIV organizations partnering with the event. Individuals can sponsor the conference fee for one deserving HIV+ woman for only $200 and larger sponsorships are also welcome.

It is is a three-day conference for Women with HIV/AIDS seeking to encourage hope and hold families together while also increasing awareness about the spread of HIV in our communities through educational seminars on issues ranging from how to disclose your status, proper nutrition, and medication adherence. It also seeks to educate and support women with living HIV while building relationships and grass root leaders.

It will be held Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th, 2024 at the Westin Dallas Park Central Hotel, 12720 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX, 75251.

For more info call the Grace Project line 214-520-6308 ext. 384 or on the web at https://legacygraceproject.org and https://www.iamredproject.org/graceprojectconference

Sponsorship information is available on the web at www.legacygraceproject.org.

The Grace Project was inspired by Grace Hunt, a loving and generous woman who counseled women with HIV/AIDS. The program seeks to encourage hope and hold families together through a supportive net of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, support building, and education as women are the fastest growing population of new HIV infections. The conference is the centerpiece of the program.

Legacy Cares (www.legacycares.org) was founded 30 years ago by a small group of psychotherapists and people living with HIV/AIDS who needed a place to go for support in dealing with this life changing disease.

Legacy also provides housing opportunities and operates Legacy Founders Cottage, a seven-bedroom house that provides around-the-clock care for critically ill and dying AIDS patients in a home-like setting.