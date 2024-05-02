Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office urges public not to fall victim to fraudulent arrest scam

The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has received multiple reports about unsuspecting members of our community getting calls from people claiming to be the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for grand jury duty that will need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested. This is a scam.

The DA’s Office wants to make it clear that law enforcement will never ask for payment over the phone, through wire transfers, gift cards, or websites not affiliated with law enforcement. If you get a call that you suspect is fraudulent, don’t make a payment through these methods.

If you get a call about a criminal or civil accusation that you don’t recognize, it probably is not true. Law enforcement officers will not threaten you or your family members with additional criminal charges.

If you get a call that you suspect is fraudulent, you are urged to contact the respective law enforcement agency to determine if the call is legitimate. You should not confirm any identifying information about yourself to the scammer.

Those who believe they have been a victim of a similar scam are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency.

