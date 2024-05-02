Saturday, May 4, 2024

District 6 continues to thrive as the 2023-24 school year comes to an end

District 6 Teacher of the Year

Dallas ISD recently held the 2023-2024 State of the District. During the ceremony, we celebrated “the best of the best’’ and witnessed dynamic performances and memorable student presentations. Congratulations to Chantrelle Lovett-Andrews from Umphrey Lee Elementary School who won the 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Her unwavering dedication to her students, staff, and parents truly make her deserving of this honor.

Pre-K enrollment season is here

The enrollment period for pre-K for the 2023-2024 school year began April 1. Pre-K education provides a strong foundation for your child’s future, equipping them with essential social and emotional skills and boosting their learning potential. I invite you to explore all of the great offerings for pre-K in District 6 at www.dallasisd.org/prek and take the first step towards a bright educational future for your student.

Career Institute South breaks ground on renovation project

 

Joyce Foreman

Charmaine & Robert Price Career Institute South recently broke ground on renovations and additions to the campus, a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding access to career-focused education. CI South offers specialized programs in construction and carpentry, plumbing, electrical and solar technology, and other industry-aligned pathways.

It currently serves District 6 students at David W. Carter High School and Justin F. Kimball High School.

The renovations to CI South are scheduled to be completed by May 2025.

Early Voting reminder

Early Voting: April 22-30
Election Day: May 4

