Jeffrey Berry performs during recent competition. (Courtesy photo)

Duncanville student sounds off in vocal competition in Arkansas

Jeffrey Berry, a senior of Duncanville High School, competed against nine other contestants in a four state (Ar.,La.,Ok., and Tx.) competition by singing one of his favorite classical vocal songs, “Vaghissima Sembianza” (A charming Resemblance) by composer, Stefano Donaudy.

He electrified the audience with his vocal range and melodies to the delight of judges, family, friends, and the Omega men.

His next musical demonstration will be at the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. International Conclave in Tampa, Florida, on June 29, 2024, beginning at 6:00PM.

Mr. Berry will once again represent the Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. located in North Dallas (northdallasques.com).

Lawrence Prince,Jeffrey Berry and Horace Satisfield take a moment to savour the accomplishment. (Courtesy photo)
Contestants included vocalists from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. (Courtesy photo)

