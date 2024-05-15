Celebrate culture and diversity in Irving at Fusion on May 18

The City of Irving presents, Fusion, an event celebrating the beautiful tapestry of cultures, traditions and cuisine that make Irving one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation.

Fusion is Saturday, May 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main Street.

In addition to food trucks featuring food from around the world, guests can walk through a children’s entrepreneur market, visit artisan and community vendors, enjoy a free face painting or henna tattoo and much more!

Frost, banking services, also will be there giving out 200 frozen treats.

Admission is free and visitors can park in the Heritage Senior Center parking lot, 200 S. Jefferson Street. Street parking also is available.

