Patrice Rushen signs global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with 4x Grammy nominee and jazz/R&B star Patrice Rushen.

She is considered one of the world’s top recording artists and composers, performing with and producing for esteemed artists such as Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Prince, Nancy Wilson, Sheena Easton, Carlos Santana, and Freddie Hubbard. She has served as the first female musical director for many top award shows, including the Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

On signing with WCM, Patrice Rushen shared: “I am so excited to be with WCM. It’s been wonderful to feel the energy and support of a company whose respect for music is matched by the progressive perspectives and ideas which serve to protect music makers. I look forward to the celebration of my existing catalog as well as the creation of new collaborative projects, and songs”.

WCM VP of Catalog Promotions/Creative Services, Chuck Gamble said: “Patrice is a one-woman creative powerhouse – artist, producer, conductor, composer, and renaissance writer. She has built a career that extends beyond music creation, embracing versatility and authenticity, and we’re honored to work with such a remarkable legacy.”

WCM Co-Chairs, Guy Moot (CEO) and Carianne Marshall (COO), added: “We’ve been fans of Patrice and her music for a long time. She’s crafted a collection of songs that continue to hold cultural significance, built on undeniable passion and natural skill. Throughout her career, she’s also served as a driving force for female songwriters and set the stage for the next generation of diverse talent to thrive, and we’re very grateful to have this opportunity to look after her timeless catalog.”

Patrice Rushen is a classically trained pianist who found success in the 1970s and 1980s with her signature blend of jazz, pop, and R&B. Her 1982 single “Forget Me Nots’” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, while the chorus was sampled for the smash hit “Men in Black,” which Will Smith recorded for the movie of the same name.

Additionally, George Michael sampled it in his dance-hit version “Fast Love,” featuring original vocals from Rushen. She has 14 solo albums to her name and a compilation album of her greatest hits, Anthology of Patrice Rushen. In addition to her accomplishments as a recording artist and musical director, Rushen has composed musical scores for film and TV, including Showtime’s The Killing Yard; the Sundance Film Award-winning Our America; and the critically acclaimed Wonderful World of Disney telefilm, to name a few. Rushen also composed the theme song for the hit TV sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show.

She is currently composing for film and TV, as well as working closely with organizations dedicated to establishing music education and mentorship programs for inner-city youth. Having just performed to a sold-out crowd at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Rushen is also continuing a successful tour in Europe and the U.S. this summer.