Mount Pisgah celebrates 160th church anniversary

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church (MPMBC) also known as The ROCK will celebrate her 160th Church Anniversary, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

On the third Sunday in June (1864) a few black missionaries and Rev. Robert Fabius Butler, a white minister from Richardson, met under a large elm tree in Alpha, Texas, in the Upper White Rock Settlement of Dallas County, on a farm owed by Billie Wilburn.

The law prohibited slaves from congregating without the presence of a white man.

Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church has been in continuous existence for 160 years and is the oldest African American Baptist church in Dallas County. Mount Pisgah is among the oldest churches in Dallas County of any denomination and any ethnicity, established in 1864.

Mt. Pisgah was awarded a Texas Historical marker in 2019, which is installed at her original site at 14000 Preston Road, Dallas, TX.

The 160th Church Anniversary events will include:

• History/Archive Ribbon Cutting

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Noon to 3:00 pm1010 S. Sherman St.

Richardson, TX 75081

• 160th Sneaker Ball

Saturday, June 15, 2024

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Ticket $50 per adult

• 160th Anniversary Worship Service

Sunday, June 16, 2024

10:30 am

Pastor S. Michael Greene stated, “I am elated to serve a church with such rich history, and I feel privileged to be a part of the next chapter at THE ROCK”. Pastor Greene, is Mt. Pisgah’s newest pastor at the oldest African American Church in Dallas, County.