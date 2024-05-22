Primary runoff elections to be decided in May 28 ballot

In what is shaping up to be a contentious election year, the final slate of Republican and Democrat candidates is not yet fully decided for Dallas County ballots.

Early voting is currently underway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ending on Friday), and Election Day is on May 28 for a Joint Primary Runoff election. A Joint Primary Runoff election is held when no candidate in the Joint Primary Election receives more than half plus one of the votes.

This runoff enables the top two candidates from the March 5th Primary Election to compete head-to-head, aiming to determine a clear winner who secures more than half the votes and advances to the November election.

Election polling locations are available on the county’s election website (dallascountyvotes.org).

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voters are reminded to bring acceptable ID with them when they go to vote.

On the Democratic side, the race for Sheriff features incumbent Marian Brown facing off against former Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

There is also a still-contested race for the Chair of Precinct 2100, with Javan Gonzalez and Eli Hernandez both seeking to capture a vote majority.

There are three primary runoffs taking place in the Dallas County GOP. In the race for U.S. Representative of District 32, David Blewett faces Darrell Day for the Republican nomination.

In the race for the State Board of Education in District 12, Jamie Kolmann and Pam Little are competing for the General Election spot; and in Precinct 2114, Warren Johnson and Sandra R. Morgan are running for the Chair position.

As of Wednesday, Dallas County reported 1,435,700 registered voters eligible to vote.