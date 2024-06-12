Puttshack turns up its tech-infused mini golf summer experience with ‘Summer Vibes To The Max’ campaign

Multi-pronged campaign will feature new RTD Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop

Puttshack, the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, is cranking up summer vibes to the MAX with exclusive limited-time-only deals, all the ‘90s hip-hop feels – and a special summer drink menu bringing real West Coast cool direct to Puttshack.

Beginning June 3rd, Puttshack venues will feature Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – the debut ready-to-drink signature cocktail from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s new premium spirits company – marking the first feature collaboration with a national beverage brand for Puttshack.

“As a tech-forward company that’s obsessed with creating the best guest experience, we are always innovating our game and finding new programs, new partners, and new ways to welcome everyone in,” says Susan Walmesley, Puttshack COO & CMO. “Puttshack is about bringing everyone in to play, and connecting with Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – which has just hit the market – is a perfect way to kick off the season for summer fun in our venues.”

Guests can enjoy Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop cans on the course, BOGO mini golf on Mondays, throwback videos on Wednesdays, a “Maxed Out” national sweepstakes, and a limited summer-ready cocktail. Both brands are excited to celebrate summer with such a no-brainer combo of a great game and great beverage to share with friends – leveraging their shared value of “changing the game”: via mini golf and competitive socializing for Puttshack – and of course through the indelible mark that icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have left on music and pop culture.

“Puttshack and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop make for a perfect partnership – nothing pairs better with high-tech mini-golf than a sip of a smooth, laid-back all-natural cocktail, courtesy of two groundbreaking icons,” says Rocco Milano, EVP Sales of Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

Any great party needs more than great drinks. Puttshack is amping up the offers to get guests out of the heat and into its indoor tech-forward mini golf experience with a little something for everyone.

Maxed Out Mondays

This summer, Puttshack is keeping the weekend vibes going with Maxed Out Mondays. We’ll be kicking off each week with our limited-time-only cocktail, The Lowrider, and Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop canned beverages on the course to fuel your game. We are also offering a buy one, get one free mini golf game with code: MAXEDOUT to all Puttshack Perks members for use every Monday throughout the summer. What’s more, we’re rewarding high scores! Any guest who scores 550 or higher on Mondays will be emailed a $50 digital gift card for use toward any Puttshack purchase on a future visit.

Wayback Wednesdayz

We love to dial up the nostalgia with Wayback Wednesdayz at Puttshack, and this summer we’re taking it back to the 90s. Prepare to relive the golden age of hip-hop, as we pump up the jams with music videos featuring icons like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Also, Puttshack is offering $10 off $50 or more to guests who dine in with the promo code: WAYBACK.

Singles Nights

Whether you’re looking to find the gin to your juice or just down for a laid-back night of mingling, we’ve got you covered. Select Puttshack venues will host singles mixers and speed-dating events this summer. Sip on our specialty cocktail, The Lowrider, or share a bucket of Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop beverages with your new, or hopeful, boo. Check local Puttshack venue pages for more details.

National Sweepstakes

We’re hosting the flyest sweepstakes of the summer…literally! From June 1st to July 31st, we’re giving you the chance to score big with Puttshack Perks. Simply sign up on our website, and we’ll pick one winner at random to win a Maxed Out summer experience in Las Vegas! Find out more at https://www.puttshack.com/summervibes.

Further details and information on signing up for Puttshack Perks to take advantage of our Summer Vibes to the Max offers are available at: https://www.puttshack.com/summervibes.