Local middle school rapper releases age-appropriate song on his record label

William Green III, a 13-year-old rapper whose stage name is DubG3, spits lyrics that compel his fans to dance while energizing their souls.

But his fans will never have to choose between an explicit and a radio version to listen to his music. DubG3 wants his mom to vibe on every word without blushing.

Ever.

DubG3, an eighth-grader at John Tidwell Middle School in suburban Dallas, believes age-appropriate music can be popular without every other sentence containing a cuss word – and he’s determined to prove it.

He accomplished that on his first single, “King,” featuring legendary Houston rapper Mike Jones last year, and he anticipates doing it again.

DubG3 just released his second single, “Go Crazy,” on his record label, Young KountryBoy Records.

The song was released on Friday, June 14. It will be available on Apple, Spotify, and all major music platforms.

“It sends a message that everyone can listen to. It’s the truth. It’s kid-friendly,” DubG3 said. “My message is about doing your thing and staying true to yourself. It’s music for everybody. It’s not a specific audience. Anybody can listen to it.

“I’m a kid, but the American music is getting a little boring. There’s nobody people my age can relate to.”

DubG3’s father, William Green II, said it was important for his son to have his own record company so he could learn all aspects of the music business. Bill Campbell, the former Senior Vice President of Global Digital Business at Universal Music Group and Senior Vice President of Global Digital Business at Sony Music Entertainment, is president of Young KountryBoy Records.

Tony Draper, who has owned Suave House Records since 1991, advises DubG3. Suave House signed rapper Rick Ross early in his career.

“The powers that be are creating a narrative that is feeding our Black children negatively, and that’s the message they are pushing,” Draper said. “Where are the groups like Kris Kross and ABC and artists like Bow Wow, especially early Bow Wow?

“Trust me, you should get behind this movement. Just because the lyrics are clean doesn’t mean they’re not good. Kids need to be exposed to more suitable music for their age.”

In the early 90s, DUBG3’s father, Green II, starred in football and track at Arlington Sam Houston. In 1997, he signed with Death Row Records, the record company known for Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

DubG3 began rapping a few years ago when his dad returned to the studio to work on an album. DubG3 wanted to drop a few bars, so his father handed him a mic. DubG3’s father wanted to ensure he wasn’t biased, so he asked Draper to listen.

Draper called with an offer to sign the youngster. Now, they want to change the game with age-appropriate music.

DubG3 enjoys listening to Big X, The Plug, Drake, and Lil Baby, but he likes collaborating and creating upbeat music for kids his age.

“His partners and I are working to build a young king who is spiritually grounded,” said Draper, “and has a plan for his future.”