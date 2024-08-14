The Paris Olympics is a winner for providing child care

(First Five Years Fund) There have been many memorable moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Steve, the Pommel Horse guy. Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav are bringing fun as ambassadors. Simone Biles, the GOAT. The chocolate chip muffins in the Olympic Village.

But there’s one truly game-changing moment you may not have heard about Childcare in the Olympic Village!

Female athletes have long struggled with childcare and the support they need as mothers at events like the Olympic games. Nursing mothers who could bring their children were banished to small, dark rooms to feed their infants; many more were forced to leave their little ones at home.

Olympic Gold medalist Allyson Felix saw the challenges firsthand after having her child. “It was just kind of an eye-opening experience,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I took her everywhere that I was competing, and I kind of was surprised at how hard it was and how much you really had to shoulder on your own.” This changed in 2024. Enter the Olympic Village Nursery. CNN reported: “The Village Nursery, which opened last week, was launched by the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission in partnership with the IOC and Paris 2024 Organizing Committee. Allyson Felix, a U.S. track star and member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, was a strong voice in the project.”

“Athletes can book private or shared appointments at the facility, in the heart of the Village Plaza, which accommodates up to six family members. Here, they have access to private spaces for breastfeeding, a family lounge for playtime, and a changing station.”

Soccer star Christie Pearce (formerly Rampone) underscored how important this was, both as a mother and a competitor. “This space allows parents to interact in a stress-free environment. This will allow athletes to focus on their performances rather than worrying about how to find quality time to provide for their children.”

This is something we hear from all working parents, not just Olympic superstars. When families can find and afford quality childcare, parents have the peace of mind they need to focus on work. Employers and coworkers can rely on a more stable workforce. And little ones have safe, nurturing environments where they can grow, learn, and develop.