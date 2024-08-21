Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument designated to commemorate civil rights history

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

On the 116th anniversary of the Springfield Race Riot, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument in Springfield, Illinois. The new monument will preserve 1.57 acres of federal land and highlight a significant but painful moment in American history, when a white mob attacked the Black community in Springfield, leading to the lynching of two Black men and widespread destruction of homes and businesses.

“Our history is not just about the past; it’s about our present and our future,” Biden said during the announcement. “The Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument will help us remember an unspeakable attack on the Black community and honor the Americans who came together in its aftermath to help deliver on the promise of civil rights.”

The Springfield 1908 Race Riot was a violent response by a white mob to the allegations against two Black men, Joe James and George Richardson, held in the Sangamon County Jail. The mob’s demands for their release escalated into widespread violence after the men were moved to another location for their safety. Throughout the weekend of August 14–16, 1908, two Black men, Scott Burton and William Donnegan, were lynched, and dozens of Black-owned and Jewish-owned businesses were looted and destroyed.

The riot, which occurred just blocks away from President Abraham Lincoln’s home, shocked the nation and led to the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Civil rights leaders such as Ida B. Wells-Barnett, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Mary Church Terrell played pivotal roles in establishing the NAACP, an organization that has been instrumental in the fight for civil rights in the United States.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson attended the event at the White House on Friday, August 16, where President Biden signed the proclamation. The President also hosted guests in the Oval Office, including the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the trade association of the Black Press of America.

The designation marks Biden’s eleventh use of the Antiquities Act, following the establishment of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in 2023, created on the 82nd anniversary of Emmett Till’s birth. The White House announced that the National Park Service (NPS) will manage the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument and include the charred foundations of five homes never rebuilt after the riot.

“Establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument is an important step in recognizing and remembering this painful but important moment in America’s history,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “The Springfield 1908 Race Riot was a horrific and significant part of our nation’s march toward equality and civil rights. As we work to tell America’s story—even when difficult—may this monument help us learn from the past in order to build a more just and equitable future.”

NPS Director Chuck Sams also applauded the new monument. “This national monument will provide current and future generations an opportunity to reflect on the tragic events but also to be inspired by the resilience of the Black community and national leaders that went on to fight for social change and civil rights in America,” Sams insisted.

The Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument joins an extensive network of sites dedicated to commemorating civil rights history across the United States, including the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and the Brown v. Board National Historic Park. The NPS plans to collaborate with local communities to prepare for interpretation, commemoration, and visitor experiences at the new site, which will eventually be part of the NPS’s African American Civil Rights Network.

White House officials said the new monument underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing civil rights and racial justice. Officials said it also builds on previous actions such as signing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

With the president’s actions, the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument became part of the National Park System, which now includes 431 national park sites.