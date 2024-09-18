Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers from Texas participate in Cleanliness Drive on Sept. 15

Texas State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking an Adopt-A-Street cleanup drive in collaboration with the City of Frisco at A8890 Preston Rd.

This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 10 volunteers at Collin County who collected five large bags of trash resulting in collection of around 125 pounds of waste.

Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 26 cleanliness activities that includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking across 7 cities involving a total of 309 volunteers who worked for around 537 volunteer hours, collected 194 bags of waste resulting in approx. 2910 pounds of trash.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 23 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc.

During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2356 volunteers, actively collecting 37785 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 53 certificates and 51 signboards within the nation.

To learn more about our initiatives and get involved, visit https://www.dsndp.com or contact DSNDP representative Sameer Ghag at sameerghag@gmail.com.