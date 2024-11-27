Kirkwood Temple CME Church celebrates 100th anniversary

Reaching its centennial mark is a milestone members and leaders at Kirkwood Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church do not take lightly. Members and leaders say they believe that surviving and triumphing for 100 uninterrupted years is a testament that God has approved their works and will be with them as they continue to strive and serve.

“We are excited…to be able to celebrate 100 years of continued service and worship to God,” said Kirkwood Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Christian Sr. “One hundred years represents a state of fullness, protection and perfection. We are grateful…to have existed the last one hundred years with continuous, uninterrupted, and faithful service to the community.”

“We ask that you come share with us,” Dr. Christian said. The public is invited to join the service and celebration that will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday December 8, 2024 at Kirkwood, 1440 Sunny Glen Dr., Dallas, TX 75232 near Hwy. 67and Loop 12 in Oak Cliff. All current and former clergy and members are invited to “pack the pews” for this joyous occasion. The service will feature guest preacher Bishop James B. Walker, Presiding Prelate of the 7th Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

The anniversary theme, “A Century of Continuous Faith and Ministry Built on a Solid Foundation,” is based on the Biblical scripture of Luke 6:48 where a man built his home on bedrock, and floods and perils could not destroy its foundation. The fundraising goal is $100,000, which equals $1,000 for each 100 years.

Kirkwood Temple was established in early December 1924 in the home of Mr. and Mrs. F. W. Kirkwood along with five charter members. Over the century, 23 presiding elders have assisted in leadership under 11 bishops. Our beloved current senior pastor, Dr. Christian, Sr., is the longest serving – since 1994 with 30 years at the helm — of the total 30 Kirkwood senior pastors.

Under Dr. Christian, Sr.’s visionary leadership and encouragement, Kirkwood is now known largely for its warm friendliness, superb music ministry, and more than 25 outstanding external and internal ministries – including domestic violence and grief/recovery. To learn more, visit https://www.kirkwoodcme.org.