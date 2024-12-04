People in the News: LL Cool J

LL Cool J, a hip-hop pioneer whose career spans nearly four decades, recently reflected on his profound impact on music, fashion, and entertainment. Speaking on Apple Music’s “Le Code,” the artist expressed confidence that history will recognize his contributions as foundational to the culture.

“I think that one day people are going to wake up and realize LL Cool J is the most important rapper that ever existed,” he said, referring to himself by the stage name that stands for “Ladies Love Cool James.”

Born James Todd Smith on January 14, 1968, in Bay Shore, New York, LL grew up in Queens and adopted his moniker as a teenager. In 1984, he became one of the first artists signed to Def Jam Records, a fledgling label co-founded by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin. His debut single, “I Need a Beat,” sold over 100,000 copies, signaling the start of a career defined by groundbreaking achievements. His debut album, “Radio,” released in 1985, went platinum and featured hits like “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” and “Rock the Bells,” cementing LL’s place in hip-hop’s early canon.

LL Cool J recently detailed how he introduced key elements to hip-hop culture. “They’re going to look and say, ‘Wow, this is the guy that introduced all the ice, the jewelry, and the champagne,’” he said. He also credited himself with pioneering hip-hop ballads, pointing to his 1987 hit “I Need Love” and popularizing the now-ubiquitous term G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). “When it comes to Def Jam, they’re going to say, ‘Wow, this is the first artist that was on the label.’”

His influence extended to fashion, where LL helped launch iconic trends shaping hip-hop aesthetics. On the back cover of “Radio,” he sported black-and-red Air Jordan 1s, making him one of the first rappers to wear the now-iconic sneakers. “Michael Jordan was a rookie when I did that,” LL said. “Everyone was wearing Adidas and Puma. I put the Jordans on.” In the 1990s, he also played a pivotal role in popularizing FUBU (For Us, By Us), a clothing line that became a cultural phenomenon. “When they talk about FUBU, they’ll say, ‘Yo, this guy introduced the idea of putting clothing lines into the culture,’” LL said. He also brought Kangol hats into hip-hop fashion, further solidifying his influence.

While LL Cool J revolutionized music and style, he also excelled in acting. His film roles include “Any Given Sunday,” “Halloween H2O,” and “In Too Deep.” Since 2009, he has starred on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles, one of television’s most enduring dramas. Balancing his acting career with music, he released chart-topping albums such as “Mama Said Knock You Out” (1990), which earned him his first Grammy Award, and “Mr. Smith” (1995), featuring hits like “Hey Lover” and “Doin’ It.”

His recent album, “The Frequencies of Real Creative Energy” (The FORCE), was inspired by a dream involving A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg. “He came to me in a dream, and I decided to pivot and collaborate with Q-Tip,” LL explained, emphasizing the spiritual connection that shaped the project.

Despite his accomplishments, LL Cool J stopped short of declaring himself the greatest rapper ever. “There are too many rappers who have done too many important things for me to claim that I’m the one,” he said. “There’s a kid out there who feels Tupac changed their life or that Biggie’s music defined an era. I respect that.”

LL Cool J’s career has earned a host of accolades, including a Kennedy Center Honor—the first awarded to a rapper—and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I hope you’re inspired by me because I’m absolutely inspired by you,” he stated.

As LL Cool J continues to thrive across music, acting, and business, his influence on hip-hop and culture remains undeniable. “Being the first to do so many things in hip-hop has to put me in the G.O.A.T. conversation,” he said. “But ultimately, I’ll let history decide.”