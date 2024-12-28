Biden commutes sentences of 37 federal death row inmates

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The American Civil Liberties Union celebrated President Joe Biden’s historic action in commuting 37 federal death sentences. The group proclaimed that Biden has taken an “unequivocal stand against one of the most flawed and inhumane mechanisms of the U.S. criminal legal system.”

“President Biden took a historic and courageous step in addressing the failed death penalty in the United States – bringing us much closer to outlawing the barbaric practice once again,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU. “President Biden has reaffirmed the power of redemption over retribution and reminds us that state-sanctioned killing does not make us safer. The ACLU has long advocated against the death penalty and shed light on its fundamental flaws – it is error prone, racially biased, and a drain on public resources. And although we had hoped President Biden would commute all federal death sentences for those reasons, today’s milestone brings us much closer to our goal of outlawing the death penalty once and for all.”

By commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on death row, Biden has taken the most consequential step of any president in our history to address the immoral and unconstitutional harms of capital punishment, the ACLU said in a release. “With a stroke of his pen, the President locks in his legacy as a leader who stands for racial justice, humanity, and morality. This will undoubtedly be one of the seminal achievements of the Biden presidency,” Romero asserted.

On Monday, December 23, Biden commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row, changing their punishment from execution to life without the possibility of parole. The White House said the latest decision aligns with the administration’s ongoing efforts to curtail the federal death penalty, leaving only three individuals still sentenced to death at the federal level.

The commutations exclude cases involving terrorism or hate-motivated mass murder. Among those who remain on death row are Robert Bowers, responsible for killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018; Dylann Roof, who murdered nine Black worshippers at a Charleston church in 2015; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013.

“Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss,” Biden said. “But guided by my conscience and my experience… I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

Federal Executions Halted

Shortly after taking office, Biden’s administration implemented a moratorium on federal executions through Attorney General Merrick Garland. Since then, no federal inmate has been executed.

The decision reflects Biden’s long-standing opposition to capital punishment, dating back to his time as a senator and reiterated during his 2019 presidential campaign when he called for eliminating the death penalty.

Clemency Milestones

Biden’s decision follows his announcement of clemency for approximately 1,500 individuals earlier this month, the most significant such action by any president in a single day. Those granted clemency included individuals in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic who successfully reintegrated into their communities.

The president has also granted categorical pardons for non-violent marijuana possession and to former LGBTQI+ service members prosecuted for private conduct related to their sexual orientation.

Broader Implications

The use of capital punishment remains legal in about half of U.S. states, where more than two dozen executions have occurred this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Nationwide, over 2,200 individuals remain on death row.

Billie Allen, one of the 37 whose sentences were commuted, has long maintained his innocence. In a recent interview, Allen expressed hope that Biden would take action, saying, “As someone who’s innocent, he should do the right thing sooner instead of later.”

Allen described the grim atmosphere at Terre Haute federal prison, where most federal death row inmates are housed, during Donald Trump’s presidency. Execution rehearsals reportedly increased following Trump’s election, and some staff members taunted inmates in anticipation of resumed executions.

A Step Toward Reform

Biden said his decision ensures that future administrations cannot easily reverse the moratorium or carry out executions based on outdated policies. “My administration remains committed to a fair and effective justice system, ensuring accountability while providing second chances where possible,” Biden said. “This is a step toward that vision.”