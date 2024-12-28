Ethics Committee finds ‘substantial evidence’ of misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The House Ethics Committee released a detailed report on Monday, revealing extensive evidence that former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz engaged in criminal and unethical behavior during his time in Congress. The bipartisan 42-page report, adopted on December 10, outlined multiple violations, including statutory rape, payment for sex, illegal drug use, and acceptance of impermissible gifts.

The report follows Gaetz’s resignation from Congress in November after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him as U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz eventually withdrew his name after Senate Republicans and others widely criticized him and publicly opposed his nomination.

Allegations and Committee Findings

The committee found “substantial evidence” that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl in 2017, paid her $400, and engaged in similar transactions with other women. The report spelled out that Gaetz had sex with the underaged girl twice during a party, including at least once in front of witnesses. The panel concluded that the actions constituted statutory rape under Florida law, violating both state statutes and House ethics rules.

Between 2017 and 2020, Gaetz reportedly paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sexual activity, often using electronic payment platforms like Venmo and CashApp. The transactions were linked to events involving illegal drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy.

The report also documented that Gaetz accepted impermissible gifts, including a 2018 luxury trip to the Bahamas, and misused his position to provide favors. One instance involved arranging for his Chief of Staff to falsely identify a woman as a constituent to expedite her passport application.

The findings stated that Gaetz violated House Rules, federal and state laws, and ethical standards prohibiting prostitution, drug use, and improper acceptance of gifts.

Justice Department and Ethics Committee Investigations

The Department of Justice previously investigated Gaetz on allegations of sex trafficking but declined to press charges. After the DOJ concluded its probe, the Ethics Committee resumed its review in May 2023. Over the course of the investigation, the committee issued 29 subpoenas, reviewed nearly 14,000 documents, and interviewed more than two dozen witnesses.

Gaetz did not cooperate with the investigation, ignoring subpoenas and refusing to provide requested documents. The report noted that he obstructed the investigation by withholding information and refusing to answer questions about his conduct.

Controversial Nomination and Withdrawal

Gaetz resigned just days after Trump nominated him for U.S. Attorney General. Critics claimed Gaetz lacked the credibility to serve particularly as the Justice Department had previously launched an investigation into the congressman.

The report also pointed to Republican divisions surrounding Gaetz’s nomination. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly threatened to expose misconduct by other Republicans if they unsealed the Ethics Committee’s findings or blocked Gaetz’s confirmation. Gaetz ultimately withdrew his nomination, stating he did not want to distract from the incoming administration’s transition efforts.

Final Notes from the Report

The Ethics Committee ultimately determined that Gaetz’s actions discredited his position in the House. The House committee cited accountability in releasing the report. Gaetz maintains that he did nothing wrong.