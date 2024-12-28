Saturday, December 28, 2024

NDG Book Review: ‘Resist’ is a captivating read for history lovers

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Throughout history, when decisions were needed, the answer has often been “no.”
No, certain people don’t get the same education as others. No, there is no such thing as equality. No, voting can be denied and no, the laws are different, depending on the color of one’s skin. And in the new book, “Resist!” by Rita Omokha, no, those things have not been accepted meekly.

In 1995, after she and her brothers traveled from their native Nigeria to join their mother at her new home in the South Bronx, young Rita Omokha’s eyes were opened. She quickly understood that the color of her skin – which was “synonymous with endless striving and a pursuit of excellence” in Nigeria – was “so problematic in America.”

That became a bigger matter to Omokha later, fifteen years after her brother was deported: she “saw” him in George Floyd, and it shook her. Troubled, she traveled America on a “pilgrimage for understanding [her] Blackness…”. She began to think about the “Black young people across America” who hadn’t been or wouldn’t be quiet about racism any longer.

She starts this collection of stories with Ella Josephine Baker, whose parents and grandparents modeled activism and who, because of her own student activism, would be “crowned the mother of the Civil Rights Movement.” Baker, in fact, was the woman who formed the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, in 1960.

Nine teenagers, known as the Scottsboro Nine were wrongly arrested for raping two white women in 1931 and were all released, thanks to the determination of white lawyer-allies who were affiliated with the International Labor Defense and the outrage of students on campuses around America. Students refused to let a “Gentleman’s Agreement” pass when it came to sports and equality in 1940. Barbara Johns demanded equal education under the law in Virginia in 1951. Huey Newton and Bobby Seale formed the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense in 1966. And after Trayvon Martin and George Floyd were killed, students used the internet as a new form of fighting for justice.

No doubt, by now, you’ve read a lot of books about activism. There are many of them out there, and they’re pretty hard to miss. With that in mind, there are reasons not to miss “Resist!”

You’ll find the main one by looking between the lines and in each chapter’s opening.
There, author Rita Omokha weaves her personal story in with that of activists at different times through the decades, matching her experiences with history and making the whole timeline even more relevant. In doing so, the point of view she offers – that of a woman who wasn’t totally raised in an atmosphere filled with racism, who wasn’t immersed in it her whole life – lets these historical accounts land with more impact.

This book is for people who love history or a good, short biography, but it’s also excellent reading for anyone who sees a need for protest or action and questions the status quo. If that’s the case, then “Resist!” may be the answer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020