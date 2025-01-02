People in the News: Alicia Keys

People in the News

(Black PR Wire) SANTA MONICA, CALIF. – On Thurs, Jan. 30, 2025, GRAMMY® Award-winning music icon Alicia Keys will be celebrated at the fourth annual Recording Academy® Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Keys will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, established in 2023 to recognize artists whose influence extends far beyond music.

Named after legendary producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Dre, the award celebrates not only musical excellence but also entrepreneurial achievements, philanthropic efforts and a profound impact on a global scale.

“From her timeless music to her unwavering dedication to uplifting others, Alicia has made an indelible impact on the world,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.
“Alicia embodies everything the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award represents – her artistry knows no bounds, her advocacy inspires meaningful change, and her influence has profoundly shaped culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary legacy and the transformative contributions she continues to make in music and beyond.”

 

Alicia Keys (Truu / Wikipedia (CC BY 2.0))

Keys is a 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism.

She is one of the original founders of She Is The Music, an initiative to create change for women and build an equal future for music.

Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs In A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records, received over five billion streams and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments.

Keys has become the No. 1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 37 million certified track sales (US) and 20 million album sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) – a double album – in 2021 followed by a deluxe version in 2022 and a sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour that celebrated the KEYS and ALICIA albums. Keys released her book, More Myself: A Journey via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List.

In March 2022, she released her first graphic novel titled, Girl on Fire, with HarperCollins. Keys released her first-ever holiday album Santa Baby in November 2022, which includes four original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.” In 2023, Keys completed a spectacular, 360-degree show, the Keys to the Summer Tour, which hit 22 cities across North America.

Hell’s Kitchen, the GRAMMY-nominated and 13-time Tony Award-nominated original stage musical Keys diligently worked for 13 years to create opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theater on April 20, 2024.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year to produce the Recording Academy Honors event is MVD Inc, with Adam Blackstone also returning as music supervisor for the evening.

