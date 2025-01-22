People in the News

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Backlash for Snoop Dogg’s performance is getting louder

By April D. Ryan,
BlackPressUSA.com
Washington Bureau Chief
and Chief White House
Correspondent

Social media is abuzz over Snoop Doggs’ performance during the 60th presidential inauguration ceremonies for Donald John Trump Friday night.

Some supporters are calling it “sickening,” and on social media, others are asking, how they should address this controversy.

Snoop Dogg, clad in what looked like a tuxedo, performed at the first ever Crypto Ball while guests who paid upwards of $2,500 a ticket wore hats exclaiming, “Make crypto great again.” The event was meant to emphasize President-Elect Donald Trump’s enthusiasm about crypto currency.

 

On social media, many Snoop Dogg and Nelly fans are questioning whether the singers should be muted, like Chrisette Michele, who was blackballed once she sang at the first Trump inauguration in 2017. In 2016, Snoop joined the chorus of those condemning anyone who performed at the Trump inauguration calling them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.” (Mika Väisänen / Wikimedia Commons)

Needless to say, the tickets were sold out for the Snoop Dogg event at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. The rap star, whose songs include words about sipping on gin and juice with money on his mind, created a flurry of controversy on social media along with singer Nelly, who is also expected to perform during Trump inauguration events this holiday weekend.

On social media, many Snoop Dogg and Nelly fans are questioning whether the singers should be muted, like Chrisette Michele, who was blackballed once she sang at the first Trump inauguration in 2017. In 2016, Snoop joined the chorus of those condemning anyone who performed at the Trump inauguration calling them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”

The very visible shift in Snoop’s feelings about Trump came when then President Trump granted clemency to Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris.

Fast forward to this weekend, and the irony of all the attention on the Crypto inauguration event. Many people posted the Snoop performance, which he had not even mentioned on his Instagram account as of early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Snoop’s inauguration appearance should not be a surprise. The Long Beach, California native, rapper, producer, and actor, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., supported Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso in 2022. Caruso lost to the then Democratic California Congresswoman Karen Bass after spending $110 million of his own money on that campaign.

