Omega Psi Phi hosts 34th annual Talent Hunt at Frisco Performance Arts Center

FRISCO – The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its 34th annual Performing Arts Talent Hunt on February 1, 2025, at the Frisco Performance Arts Center.

The evening began with an energetic performance by the youth dance group “G3,” who captivated the audience and received enthusiastic applause.

Eight talented contestants showcased their skills in instrumental music, vocal performance, dance, and oration, competing for top honors. Serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies was Lady Tasha Stafford of Fellowship Christian Center Church, who kept the event engaging and lively.

A panel of esteemed judges—Naguanda Nobles, Eric McNair, and Yvette Gardner—had the difficult task of selecting winners from an impressive pool of participants.

After intense competition, the winners were announced as follows:

• 1st Place: Vir Gandhi, a sophomore at Liberty High School (Instrumental)

• 2nd Place: Zora McCall, a sophomore at Sachse High School (Instrumental)

• 3rd Place: Jada Wilson, a student at Booker T. Washington High School (Oration)

The Talent Hunt program has been a cornerstone of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. since its inception in 1945 in the Sixth District (North and South Carolina).

The first district-wide competition took place in Charlotte, NC, on April 19, 1946. Over the past 79 years, the program has provided a platform for gifted young individuals to showcase their talents, gain exposure, and access scholarships and awards that have helped shape their futures.

The fraternity remains committed to fostering and celebrating young talent, ensuring that this tradition continues to thrive for generations to come.

Talent Hunt Committee Members:

Co-Chairs: Wayne Powe & Horace Satisfield, Lady Tasha Stafford, James Matthias, Harry Anderson, Tim Gardner, Levondre Nelson, Horace Payne, Chris Degrate, Michael Hartman, Reggie Winners, Jonathan Taylor

Special Thanks to Sponsors:

• Mr. Harold Carter Realtors, Plano

• Brother Edwin Jones, EJES Inc., Dallas

• Pinnacle Star Foundation