People in the News

Friday, February 14, 2025

People in the News

Friday, February 14, 2025

Omega Psi Phi hosts 34th annual Talent Hunt at Frisco Performance Arts Center

FRISCO – The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its 34th annual Performing Arts Talent Hunt on February 1, 2025, at the Frisco Performance Arts Center.

The evening began with an energetic performance by the youth dance group “G3,” who captivated the audience and received enthusiastic applause.

Eight talented contestants showcased their skills in instrumental music, vocal performance, dance, and oration, competing for top honors. Serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies was Lady Tasha Stafford of Fellowship Christian Center Church, who kept the event engaging and lively.

Keary Woodard-Chapter Basileus, Wayne Powe- Talent Hunt Committee Co-chair, Jada Wison-3rd place, Zora McCall-2nd place, Vir Gandhi-1st place, Horace Satisfield-Talent Hunt Committee Co-Chair, Rod Delph-9th District Talent Hunt Chair. (Courtesy photo)

A panel of esteemed judges—Naguanda Nobles, Eric McNair, and Yvette Gardner—had the difficult task of selecting winners from an impressive pool of participants.

After intense competition, the winners were announced as follows:

• 1st Place: Vir Gandhi, a sophomore at Liberty High School (Instrumental)

• 2nd Place: Zora McCall, a sophomore at Sachse High School (Instrumental)

• 3rd Place: Jada Wilson, a student at Booker T. Washington High School (Oration)

 

Brothers of Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter with visiting Omega Brother. (Courtesy photo)

The Talent Hunt program has been a cornerstone of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. since its inception in 1945 in the Sixth District (North and South Carolina).

The first district-wide competition took place in Charlotte, NC, on April 19, 1946. Over the past 79 years, the program has provided a platform for gifted young individuals to showcase their talents, gain exposure, and access scholarships and awards that have helped shape their futures.

The fraternity remains committed to fostering and celebrating young talent, ensuring that this tradition continues to thrive for generations to come.

Talent Hunt Committee Members:

Co-Chairs: Wayne Powe & Horace Satisfield, Lady Tasha Stafford, James Matthias, Harry Anderson, Tim Gardner, Levondre Nelson, Horace Payne, Chris Degrate, Michael Hartman, Reggie Winners, Jonathan Taylor

 

Wayne Powe, Lady Tasha Stafford-Mistress of Ceremony, Horace Satisfield. (Courtesy photo)

Special Thanks to Sponsors:

• Mr. Harold Carter Realtors, Plano

• Brother Edwin Jones, EJES Inc., Dallas

• Pinnacle Star Foundation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: ‘Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations’ coming to Bass Hall

Audience goers will be transported back in time when they here the hits by the legendary and iconic group, The Temptations in what The Washington Post calls, "An electrifying musical." 

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020