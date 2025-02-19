New film ‘Godless’ examines the clash between Catholicism and politics

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Actor Harry Lennix and director-writer Michael Ricigliano are bringing faith and politics to the forefront with their latest film, Godless. The film stars Ana Ortiz as Governor Angela Porra and Lennix as Bishop Reginald Rowland. It tells the story of a Catholic politician facing excommunication after signing progressive legislation into law.

“The film actually began as a play nearly six years ago,” Ricigliano said during an appearance with Lennix on the Black Press of America’s Let It Be Known. “It was originally in Latin, depicting a tribunal within the Church. As it evolved, the story shifted to focus on the excommunication of a Catholic politician for supporting progressive legislation, particularly a late-term abortion bill.”

Ricigliano explained that the bishop in the film is trying to prevent a politician from becoming the face of the Church while holding views that contradict its doctrine. “As more power shifts back to the states, religion plays an even greater role in shaping political decisions,” he said.

Lennix, known for his roles in “The Five Heartbeats,” “Dollhouse,” and “The Blacklist,” brought his deep understanding of Catholicism to the role. A former seminarian, he shared that his personal background helped shape his portrayal of a bishop unwavering in his faith.

“I was once studying to be a Catholic priest, so I know a lot of priests and their mannerisms,” Lennix said. “The Church has been consistent in its stance on issues like the right to life, so it wasn’t difficult to find material to study.”

Lennix dismissed the idea of seeking political figures for inspiration, stating that his character’s convictions were clear-cut. “This character doesn’t care what other priests or even the Pope says—if you’re Catholic, you must adhere to its teachings,” he said.

Ricigliano pointed out that despite attempts to separate the two, faith has always played a significant role in politics. “You go back to King Henry VIII, the Borgias—faith and politics have been linked for centuries,” Ricigliano noted.

“At its core, Godless is about forgiveness and understanding. It presents both sides of the debate—how a devout Catholic politician struggles to reconcile faith with duty and how a bishop takes a hardline stance to uphold Church teachings,” he stated.

Lennix agreed, adding, “Catholicism isn’t a pick-and-choose faith. If you don’t want to believe it, that’s fine, but don’t claim to be a good Catholic while contradicting its teachings.”

As discussions about the role of faith in governance intensify, Ricigliano noted how Godless mirrors real-world political pressures. He referenced President Donald Trump’s re-establishment of a faith council and doubling down on Christian values and how such actions further intertwine religion with policy.

“Politicians, particularly Catholic ones, must now answer directly to their constituents on faith-based issues,” he said. “With power shifting to state governments, voters are looking at where candidates stand on moral and religious issues.”

Beyond Godless, Lennix remains active in theater. He currently stars in Purpose, a new Broadway play directed by Phylicia Rashad. He sided with the stage when asked to choose between Broadway and film.

“Right now, it’s Broadway for me,” he said. “It demands a longer concentration span since you can’t redo scenes like in film. But overall, the distinction between stage and screen acting isn’t as pronounced as it once was.”

After a theatrical run in November, Godless will be available for streaming starting February 28 on Apple, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Amazon, and Vimeo. The filmmakers encourage audiences to follow @GodlessMovie for updates.

“The title originally was Ipso Facto, meaning self-excommunication,” Ricigliano said. “But we eventually landed on Godless, a title that better captures the essence of the film.”