Settling into campus life at Dallas ISD

Greetings, District 6!

And just like that, the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year is already in full swing! I hope you’re all enjoying your time on campus. To the students of D6, I know you’re learning so much. And to our teachers, administrators, and staff, I know you’re working hard every day to support our students and help them succeed. I’m truly grateful to each and every one of you.

As I reflect upon this school year, a quote from Maya Angelou comes to mind. It goes like this: “any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him.” This is especially apropos, as we celebrate National Read Aloud Day this month.

 

Joyce Foreman

Reading is such an important life skill, but it takes practice to feel confident, especially when reading to others. That’s why events like National Read Aloud Day are so valuable — highlighting these skills helps build self-confidence. Plus, reading aloud is a big part of growing up. Many of you probably have fond memories of bedtime stories read by a family member or story time at your local library with a friendly librarian. These moments are priceless, and I encourage you to take some time this February to read a story aloud!

Dallas ISD celebrates Black History Month: February is Black History Month, and this year, we are celebrating with the theme “Seeds of Change: Honoring the Hands that Shaped Nations.” Let’s take a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible achievements of our Black students, teachers, and team members who continue to inspire and make a difference every day. Throughout this month, we will tell their stories. I also invite you to attend any Black History Month programs and events hosted by campuses across D6 and the district.

David W. Carter High School student making headlines: I’d like to give a big shoutout to Aiden A., a junior at Carter. He began boxing at just 13, and is now ranked as the No. 1 boxer in Texas. Aiden recently came in second place in his weight class at a competition in Arkansas and is now preparing for a competition in Dallas that will take place this month. Good luck, Aiden! We are all rooting for you.

Adelle Turner Elementary School fourth grader named semi-finalist in MLK Oratory Competition: In January, Dallas ISD and Foley & Lardner, LLP hosted the 33rd annual MLK Oratory Competition. Eight students were chosen to present their speeches at the final competition at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and I’m so proud to share that one of our own D6 students, Sullivan P. from Turner, took the stage. Congratulations, Sullivan! Your D6 family is proud of you!

Spring break is coming up: Dallas ISD campuses and offices will be closed from March 10-14 for spring break. I hope you enjoy this well-deserved time off, and I will see you again on March 17.

