CASAblanca rocks in support of local children

Organizers report that CASAblanca was “a spectacular, high-energy and elegant evening – so much fun!”

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals gathered at The Hall on Dragon, dressed to impress, ready for a night of casino games, dancing, live music and raising funds and awareness for the work of Dallas CASA.

Guests sipped signature espresso martinis, enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres, and indulged in crowd-favorite bites, including a fried rice station and a hot donut bar that quickly became a highlight of the night.

Adding to the excitement, the silent auction featured exclusive concert tickets, a guitar signed by Post Malone, original artwork, entertainment experiences, top-rated restaurants, a road bike, photography packages, and beauty and wellness offerings.

The tables were busy as Dallas CASA held its annual CASABlanca fund raiser to support local children. (Photo: Ray Carlin)
(Top Left) Cody Lo, Mia Carrera, Denisse Cardenas, and Brenda Custudio; (Top Middle) Tommy Ferrara and Francesca Wilhelm; (Top Right) Doug and Morgan Tornow; (Bottom Left) Wynn Doughtie and Maddie Sedgass ; (Bottom Right) Mark Bell, Agnes Blachut, Kasia Soltysik and Chris Soltysik . (Photos: S&R: Haley Cox)
(Top Left) Event co-chairs: Brooke Farrelly, Vivian Satterfield nand Seth Stukalin address the crowd; (Top Right) Doug Tornow, Morgan Tornow and Crosby Lipscomb try their luck at the craps table; (Bottom Right) The Special Edition Band keeps the audience entertained; (Bottom Right) Jordan Jeffrey and Ben Haase go for a spin on the dance floor. (Photos: Ray Carlin)
(Top Left) Chris Valentine, Vivian Satterfield and Haley Nelson; (Top Middle) Crosby and Bradleigh Lipscomb; (Top Right) Douglas Browne, Linda Swartz and Catherine Winn; (Bottom Left) Rob and Kiania Calderin; (Bottom Middle) Rohan Apte, Anna Payer and Eric Burress; (Bottom Right) Marcus and Marya Garza. (Photos: Ray Carlin)
(Top Left) Nick and Claire Bowen, Brooke Farrelly and Katie Meneses; (Top Mid) Abhinav and Chey Althoff; (Top Right) : Event co-chairs: Vivian Satterfield, Seth Stukalin and Brooke Farrelly; (Bottom Left) Kyle Bratton and Kendall Spurlin; (Bottom Mid) Brett Delo, Claire Huff, Shawna Warren and Cody Lo; (Bottom Right) Kyle Bratton and Kendall Spurlin. (Photos; Ray Carlin)
(Top Left) Isabelle Dowling and Sinead Ryan; (Top Middle) Jayne Backstrom, Brooke Farrelly and Courtney McFarling; (Top Right) Max Swift and Victoria Cossman; (Bottom Left) Artem Zhuchkov, Katrina Olinger and Melinda Stephens; (Bottom Middle) : Kevin and Kami Barnes, Kathleen M. LaValle (Dallas CASA CEO) and Michael LaValle; (Bottom RIght) Jordan Tondre and Tara Mulvey. (Photos: Ray Carlin)
(Left) Kenneth and Ann Marie Robinson, Tiffanie Mitchell and Corey Anthony; (Right) Evonne King, Natalie Ducas and Amela Pjetrovic. (Photos: Ray Carlin)
