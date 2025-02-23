CASAblanca rocks in support of local children

Organizers report that CASAblanca was “a spectacular, high-energy and elegant evening – so much fun!”
The Dallas CASA Young Professionals gathered at The Hall on Dragon, dressed to impress, ready for a night of casino games, dancing, live music and raising funds and awareness for the work of Dallas CASA.
Guests sipped signature espresso martinis, enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres, and indulged in crowd-favorite bites, including a fried rice station and a hot donut bar that quickly became a highlight of the night.
Adding to the excitement, the silent auction featured exclusive concert tickets, a guitar signed by Post Malone, original artwork, entertainment experiences, top-rated restaurants, a road bike, photography packages, and beauty and wellness offerings.
