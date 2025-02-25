People in the News

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Prospects to watch for the Dallas Cowboys at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

By Jamal Baker
NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a pivotal offseason that has seen them go through a bevy of changes. First year head coach Brian Schottenheimer has provided a glimpse of the type of team he is trying to build with his recent coordinator hires. Klayton Adams will serve as offensive coordinator and Matt Eberflus will coordinate the defense. Adams is a former offensive line coach who employed a varied rushing attack with the Arizona Cardinals, while Eberflus is a former head coach and respected defensive mind known for getting the most out of linebackers and defensive backs.

The annual NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Monday, February 24 in Indianapolis. Let’s start on the offensive side of the ball where Adams is surely lobbying for a running back or offensive lineman to strengthen their run game. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will skip on-field drills at the combine, but there are still notable running backs worthy of a day two and day three pick for Dallas. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is a name to watch during drills on Saturday, March 1. Sanders is a powerful runner from the University of Arkansas and South Carolina. He would pair nicely with Rico Dowdle if Dowdle is retained by the Cowboys—forming a formidable former Gamecock backfield.

“When healthy, Sanders has been a productive three-down back at two SEC spots. He’s a big rusher with pop behind his pads. He runs with timing and tempo as a one-cut runner,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein writes.

 

(DWG Studio)

Future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin recently announced his retirement, leaving big shoes to fill at the right guard position—enter LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell. Dallas has a keen eye for finding special first round talents along the offensive line. If Campbell is unavailable when Dallas is on the clock, lookout for prospects Kelvin Banks Jr. and Armand Membou—both will test well Sunday, March 2 at the combine.

On the defensive side of the ball, interior defensive line and linebackers should be the Cowboys main focus. However, the best player available strategy should still stand to ensure depth—any position group could suffer injuries throughout the course of a season. Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon could be the best of both worlds for Dallas. Harmon is undoubtedly a first-round talent and fills an immediate position of need. He can play both 3-tech and 1-tech given his special combination of size and strength. If Osa Odighizuwa is re-signed by Dallas, Harmon would join an attacking group that also has position versatility. Eberflus and company will certainly have their eye on Harmon in Indianapolis.

The NFL Scouting Combine serves as one of the most important job interviews invited prospects have ever been a part of. With the chance to impress both on the field and in meeting rooms, diamonds in the rough can be discovered. Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay has done an exceptional job discovering these proverbial diamonds—this year will be no different.

