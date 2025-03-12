People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke In one of the quickest punishments of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the modern era, Congressman Al Green...
Rona Gassaway Jackson is an American Artist, and Texas native born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is an innate artist who won her...
Great Lakes School of Etiquette is thrilled to announce its six-month residency at The Shops of Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, commencing with a...
Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Market turmoil raises concerns among Black investors

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

The U.S. stock markets have continued to experience significant declines, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping to start the week at 890 points (2.1%) to close at 41,912. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell to begin the week by 2.7% and 4%, respectively.

The downturn has heightened concerns among Black investors, who have historically faced challenges in wealth accumulation and market participation.

“When the ‘check engine’ light is on in America, the car is on the side of the road for Black America,” Antjuan Seawright, a strategist, said in an earlier published interview.
“We always feel the pain more than other constituencies.”

 

(Image via NNPA)

Financial advisors recommend that Black investors maintain a cautious approach during this period of volatility. According to a report by T. Rowe Price, many Black/African American investors are seeking guidance on financial topics and are interested in having a financial “coach” to help manage their financial health.

The report states, “Two out of three (67%) Black/African Americans want to know as much as possible about financial topics. 62% would like a financial ‘coach’ to help manage their financial health.”

Experts have also stressed the importance of building an emergency fund covering six to twelve months of expenses, which can provide financial stability during job loss or economic downturns. Additionally, reviewing and adjusting budgets to distinguish between essential and non-essential expenses can help manage finances more effectively.

Enhancing skills to remain competitive in the job market is also advised for career security.
Prioritizing debt repayment, especially high-interest debt like credit cards, can prevent financial strain during economic downturns.

The looming threat of a government shutdown adds another layer of uncertainty. The Black Economic Alliance has expressed concern that such a shutdown could exacerbate racial economic inequality and inflict long-lasting harm on the U.S. economy.

They highlight that the prolonged loss of income poses significant hardships for federal workers, including Black employees from communities still struggling to overcome generations of systemic exclusion from economic opportunity.

The 2020 Ariel-Schwab Black Investor Survey revealed that only 55% of Black Americans reported stock market investments, compared to 71% of white Americans. This disparity results in middle-class Black Americans having less money saved for retirement and less wealth to pass on to future generations.

Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments emphasized the urgency of addressing this gap, stating, “Black Americans are already behind the eight ball, and it is disheartening to see that at current savings and investing rates, the wealth gap will continue to expand, endangering our futures and leaving our families exposed.”

Hobson said by staying informed and proactive, Black investors can better navigate the challenges posed by economic downturns and policy changes, working towards financial resilience and stability.

“We are resilient people, and so we have proven time and time again … we will fight, and we’ll get creative in our fight,” Seawright asserted. “We’re gonna have to use all those tactics and strategies to not just thrive for the next four years but survive.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

