Millions of Americans are juggling side hustles to make ends meet

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

A new 2025 Side Hustle Survey from LendingTree shows that nearly half of Americans, 44 percent, have a side hustle, with many depending on the extra income to cover basic expenses. The findings reflect the financial strain millions face as wages remain stagnant and the cost of living continues to rise. Among those with a side hustle, 43 percent say they need the additional income to stay afloat. Seventy-one percent report earning less than $500 per month, and nearly a quarter make less than $100 per month.

The survey also found that younger generations are the most likely to take on extra work, with 60 percent of Gen Z respondents and 55 percent of millennials reporting that they have a side hustle. That compares to 39 percent of Gen X and 24 percent of baby boomers.

While 18 percent of side hustlers bring in at least $1,000 per month, most earn far less.

The unpredictable nature of gig work and rising inflation continue to impact financial stability, leaving many struggling to keep up. “The median amount our side hustlers earned monthly was $400, but the average was $1,215,” Matt Schultz wrote for Lending Tree. Considering how tight many households’ budgets are, $1,215 is nothing short of a game-changing monthly amount. Men report earning more than double what women say they earn — an average of $1,580 versus $749.

A separate study from FinanceBuzz analyzed more than 75 of the largest cities in the United States to determine where Americans are at the highest risk of burnout. The report ranked Denver, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., as the most overworked cities. Denver landed in the top spot, with nearly 62 percent of households having two or more people working full-time jobs. Dallas workers spend almost 45 hours per week at work or commuting, tied with New York City for the second-highest total in the country behind Miami.

The percentage of Dallas’ 65-and-older population still active in the workforce is also among the highest in the nation, with 25.4 percent still working. The report ranked Detroit as the least overworked city, followed by Tallahassee and Buffalo. Detroit has the lowest percentage of senior citizens in the workforce, at just 13.5 percent, and the lowest percentage of employees working at least 50 weeks per year, with only 77.1 percent meeting that threshold.

While platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Etsy provide flexible opportunities, only 31 percent of side hustlers say they feel financially stable. Thirty-six percent worry that their side hustle income could disappear if demand drops or economic conditions worsen. Approximately 32 percent report working at least 20 hours weekly on their side hustle, effectively holding down a second job.

“Sure, many people have side hustling in their blood. They’re working these side gigs because they’re passionate about them, not just because of the money,” Schultz contended. “That’s not most people, though. Many Americans take on side hustles to help them manage debt. They’ve cut their spending to the bone to try to free up money to put toward the debt before realizing they need to bring in more income to make a real dent in their problem.”