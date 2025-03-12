People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke In one of the quickest punishments of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the modern era, Congressman Al Green...
Rona Gassaway Jackson is an American Artist, and Texas native born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is an innate artist who won her...
Great Lakes School of Etiquette is thrilled to announce its six-month residency at The Shops of Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, commencing with a...
Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Millions of Americans are juggling side hustles to make ends meet

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

A new 2025 Side Hustle Survey from LendingTree shows that nearly half of Americans, 44 percent, have a side hustle, with many depending on the extra income to cover basic expenses. The findings reflect the financial strain millions face as wages remain stagnant and the cost of living continues to rise. Among those with a side hustle, 43 percent say they need the additional income to stay afloat. Seventy-one percent report earning less than $500 per month, and nearly a quarter make less than $100 per month.

The survey also found that younger generations are the most likely to take on extra work, with 60 percent of Gen Z respondents and 55 percent of millennials reporting that they have a side hustle. That compares to 39 percent of Gen X and 24 percent of baby boomers.

While 18 percent of side hustlers bring in at least $1,000 per month, most earn far less.

(Image via NNPA)

The unpredictable nature of gig work and rising inflation continue to impact financial stability, leaving many struggling to keep up. “The median amount our side hustlers earned monthly was $400, but the average was $1,215,” Matt Schultz wrote for Lending Tree. Considering how tight many households’ budgets are, $1,215 is nothing short of a game-changing monthly amount. Men report earning more than double what women say they earn — an average of $1,580 versus $749.

A separate study from FinanceBuzz analyzed more than 75 of the largest cities in the United States to determine where Americans are at the highest risk of burnout. The report ranked Denver, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., as the most overworked cities. Denver landed in the top spot, with nearly 62 percent of households having two or more people working full-time jobs. Dallas workers spend almost 45 hours per week at work or commuting, tied with New York City for the second-highest total in the country behind Miami.

The percentage of Dallas’ 65-and-older population still active in the workforce is also among the highest in the nation, with 25.4 percent still working. The report ranked Detroit as the least overworked city, followed by Tallahassee and Buffalo. Detroit has the lowest percentage of senior citizens in the workforce, at just 13.5 percent, and the lowest percentage of employees working at least 50 weeks per year, with only 77.1 percent meeting that threshold.

While platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Etsy provide flexible opportunities, only 31 percent of side hustlers say they feel financially stable. Thirty-six percent worry that their side hustle income could disappear if demand drops or economic conditions worsen. Approximately 32 percent report working at least 20 hours weekly on their side hustle, effectively holding down a second job.

“Sure, many people have side hustling in their blood. They’re working these side gigs because they’re passionate about them, not just because of the money,” Schultz contended. “That’s not most people, though. Many Americans take on side hustles to help them manage debt. They’ve cut their spending to the bone to try to free up money to put toward the debt before realizing they need to bring in more income to make a real dent in their problem.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

