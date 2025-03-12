People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke In one of the quickest punishments of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the modern era, Congressman Al Green...
Rona Gassaway Jackson is an American Artist, and Texas native born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is an innate artist who won her...
Great Lakes School of Etiquette is thrilled to announce its six-month residency at The Shops of Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, commencing with a...
NDG Book Review: Books about Integration, Schools & HBCUs

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

The anticipation is high.

Your soon-to-be-graduate has been checking every day to see if there’s good news or bad news from the college of their choice, and to determine if they need a change of plans. It’s an unnerving time, but also one of hope. So why not be prepared, and read these great books about education in the Black community…

 

(Photo by Terri Schlichenmeyer)

More than 70 years ago, something happened in rural Tennessee that was almost lost to history: three people – one of them, a white man – joined forces to help Black southerners get past Jim Crow laws and vote. As you’ll read in “Spell Freedom: The Underground Schools That Built the Civil Rights Movement” by Elaine Weiss (One Signal, $29.99), they accomplished this feat by opening Citizenship Schools which, by 1965, had grown from one little room in the back of a grocery store, to over nine hundred such schools. How this happened, and what these schools accomplished, is a story you can’t miss.

Here’s another book that presents another side of history: “Integrated: How American Schools Failed Black Children” by Noliwe Rooks (Pantheon, $28) challenges the narrative that says Brown v. Board of Education fixed what was wrong with separate-but-equal laws for schools. Author Rooks says, in fact, that there’s so much more to this story, and that understanding what integration actually did for Black students is to understand how it can be so much better. Bonus: Rooks includes personal stories here, which are as entertaining as they are informative for readers concerned about their children’s education.

If your student is heading for an HBCU in the fall, be sure to check out “With Faith in God and Heart and Mind: A History of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity” by Maurice J. Hobson, Eddie R. Cole, Jim C. Harper II, and Derrick P. Alridge (University of North Carolina Press, $29.95). Started in the fall of 1911 by four students at Howard University, Omega Psi Phi was a place for students to join, to bond, and to get support. But it was also a place for greatness: many of its members went on to serve in the military in high places, to serve in society, medicine, science, and politics. In this book, you’ll read a history of the fraternity, and you’ll learn about its prominent alumni.

And finally, if your student isn’t sure if college is in their future, look at “Who Needs College Anymore?” by Kathleen Delaski (Harvard Education Press, $34). There are other ways to get an education, says the author, and it may still involve a formal education or new twists on old methods of finding a career. Some of them may be controversial. Others may be just the key for a new grad with an aversion to school.

And if these books on education aren’t enough for your or your student, be sure to ask your librarian or bookseller for more suggestions. There are many more books on the history of education for you to read, addressing elementary schools, college-level, and high school.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

