Turn your passion into purpose at Dallas ISD

By Joyce Foreman

District 6

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

Greetings D6!

I hope you’re all having a great semester so far. We’re so close to the end of the year, and I know that with a little resilience, confidence, and determination, we’ll cross the finish line together!

As we step into March, I want to take a moment to personally recognize and celebrate Women’s History Month with all of you. From Alice Walker and Ella Fitzgerald to Fannie Lou Harmer and Rosa Parks, women continue to play vital roles in history, and serve as role models for generations to come.

As I reflect on Women’s History Month, a quote from Ella Fitzgerald, the great jazz singer, comes to mind: “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”

This quote resonates at every stage of life, but it holds a special meaning for our students. It’s a powerful reminder that magic happens when you explore what truly excites you. With tests, projects, and extracurriculars filling your days, school can feel overwhelming — but within those experiences are opportunities to discover your passions. Maybe a science project will spark a lifelong love for STEM, or your time on the dance team will inspire you to pursue dance in college. Whatever sets your soul on fire, chase it wholeheartedly. I have no doubt it will take you far in life.

I want to give a big thank you to the amazing choir at David W. Carter High School for kicking off the February Board of Trustees meeting with their performance! They’ve been sharing their talent with the board for six years now, in honor of Black History Month.

Dallas ISD More Choice Expo: We’re excited to invite you to the best school fair in the city—the More Choice Expo! Come explore over 200 incredible schools that are dedicated to shaping your student’s future through excellence, innovation, and tradition. Join us on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Automobile Building in Fair Park—we can’t wait to see you there!

Register for pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year: Pre-K is a game changer for students. Those who attend a Dallas ISD pre-K program are 3.5 times more prepared to start kindergarten and build a strong foundation for success. Registration for pre-K opens April 1, and students can sign up at the More Choice Expo on April 5 or join the Early Learning team at a special registration event on Saturday April 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at W. H. Adamson High School. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your little ones ready for a great school year. For more details, visit dallasisd.org

2025-2026 budget process underway: Open conversations and genuine collaboration with the community are key to shaping the future of Dallas ISD. That’s why I want to invite you to discuss Dallas ISD’s proposed budget for the 2025-2026 school year. In D6, there will be a meeting at Charmaine and Robert Price Career Institute South, Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. For more information, please visit dallasisd.org.