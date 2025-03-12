People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke In one of the quickest punishments of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the modern era, Congressman Al Green...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Rona Gassaway Jackson is an American Artist, and Texas native born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is an innate artist who won her...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Great Lakes School of Etiquette is thrilled to announce its six-month residency at The Shops of Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, commencing with a...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, March 15, 2025

People in the News

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Turn your passion into purpose at Dallas ISD

By Joyce Foreman
District 6
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

Greetings D6!

I hope you’re all having a great semester so far. We’re so close to the end of the year, and I know that with a little resilience, confidence, and determination, we’ll cross the finish line together!

As we step into March, I want to take a moment to personally recognize and celebrate Women’s History Month with all of you. From Alice Walker and Ella Fitzgerald to Fannie Lou Harmer and Rosa Parks, women continue to play vital roles in history, and serve as role models for generations to come.

The David W. Carter High School Choir kicked off the February meeting of rht eDallas ISD Board of Trustees in honor of Black History Month. (Courtesy photo)

As I reflect on Women’s History Month, a quote from Ella Fitzgerald, the great jazz singer, comes to mind: “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”

 

Joyce Foreman

This quote resonates at every stage of life, but it holds a special meaning for our students. It’s a powerful reminder that magic happens when you explore what truly excites you. With tests, projects, and extracurriculars filling your days, school can feel overwhelming — but within those experiences are opportunities to discover your passions. Maybe a science project will spark a lifelong love for STEM, or your time on the dance team will inspire you to pursue dance in college. Whatever sets your soul on fire, chase it wholeheartedly. I have no doubt it will take you far in life.

I want to give a big thank you to the amazing choir at David W. Carter High School for kicking off the February Board of Trustees meeting with their performance! They’ve been sharing their talent with the board for six years now, in honor of Black History Month.

Dallas ISD More Choice Expo: We’re excited to invite you to the best school fair in the city—the More Choice Expo! Come explore over 200 incredible schools that are dedicated to shaping your student’s future through excellence, innovation, and tradition. Join us on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Automobile Building in Fair Park—we can’t wait to see you there!

Register for pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year: Pre-K is a game changer for students. Those who attend a Dallas ISD pre-K program are 3.5 times more prepared to start kindergarten and build a strong foundation for success. Registration for pre-K opens April 1, and students can sign up at the More Choice Expo on April 5 or join the Early Learning team at a special registration event on Saturday April 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at W. H. Adamson High School. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your little ones ready for a great school year. For more details, visit dallasisd.org

2025-2026 budget process underway: Open conversations and genuine collaboration with the community are key to shaping the future of Dallas ISD. That’s why I want to invite you to discuss Dallas ISD’s proposed budget for the 2025-2026 school year. In D6, there will be a meeting at Charmaine and Robert Price Career Institute South, Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. For more information, please visit dallasisd.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020