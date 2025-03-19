People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Black homeownership faces persistent barriers despite hard-fought gains

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Sonia Reed believed she had achieved the American dream. In December 2024, the Black grandmother and former homeless individual became a homeowner in San Leandro, California. But her triumph quickly turned into a nightmare when neighbors began harassing her with racial slurs and vandalizing her property.

“I worked so hard to finally have a place to call my own, and now I have to fear for my safety in my own home,” Reed said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incidents as hate crimes. For many, vandalism is part of an ongoing pattern where Black homeowners have faced some kind of discrimination.

 

(Photo via NNPA)

Reed’s experience is far from isolated. Black Americans remain locked in a battle for homeownership, confronted by systemic inequities, economic challenges, and, in some cases, environmental disasters that threaten to strip them of generational wealth. A new Urban Institute report revealed that Black homeownership rates remain far behind those of white Americans. Researchers said it’s a gap rooted in decades of discriminatory housing policies, redlining, and predatory lending practices.

“Homeownership remains one of the most significant drivers of wealth, yet Black families face disproportionate barriers to achieving this milestone,” researchers wrote.

The crisis extends beyond acts of overt racism. In January 2025, devastating wildfires tore through Altadena, California, a historically Black community with a homeownership rate of 81.5 percent—far higher than the national average. Thousands of homes were reduced to ashes and rubble, leaving families displaced. Many now face the daunting task of rebuilding and the looming threat of gentrification.

“Developers are circling like vultures,” said longtime Altadena resident James Carter. “We’re trying to rebuild, but the fear is that we won’t be able to afford to stay.”

Economic barriers remain a defining struggle. Brooke Scott, a litigation assistant in Los Angeles, calculated that achieving homeownership and financial security requires an annual household income of $300,000—far beyond what many Black families can attain. Housing costs, healthcare, taxes, and child-rearing expenses leave little room for savings or investment.

“The numbers just don’t add up,” Scott said. “Even with two incomes, we’re barely able to put away anything for a down payment.”

The Urban Institute’s findings represent a clear picture of the obstacles Black homeowners face. Disparities in income, lending practices, and generational wealth accumulation continue to create barriers that make Black homeownership an increasingly difficult goal.
While federal and local initiatives have sought to close the gap, the road ahead remains steep.

“Without significant policy changes and investment in Black communities, the homeownership gap will persist for generations to come,” the Urban Institute report warns.
For Reed, Scott, and the residents of Altadena, the challenges of Black homeownership are deeply personal. Whether confronting racial harassment, economic hurdles, or the aftermath of natural disasters, their stories serve as a reminder that the fight for equity in housing is far from over. If these barriers persist, the promise of homeownership will remain an elusive dream for too many Black Americans.

“We just want what everyone else has—a fair shot at building a future,” Carter asserted.

