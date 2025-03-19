Lawmaker: Statue of Liberty belongs in France, not Trump’s America

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty— “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”—once stood as a beacon of hope, a promise that America would welcome those seeking refuge and opportunity. A French politician is now calling for the monument’s return, arguing that the United States no longer deserves it.

Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament and co-president of France’s left-wing Public Place party, made headlines with his call to reclaim the statue, a gift from France nearly 140 years ago. “Give us back the Statue of Liberty. It was our gift to you,” Glucksmann declared, speaking before an applauding crowd. “But apparently, you despise her. So, she will be happy here with us.”

The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World was conceived as a symbol of French American friendship and shared democratic values. Designed by French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi, the statue was transported to the United States in 350 pieces and dedicated by President Grover Cleveland on October 28, 1886. It was designated a National Monument in 1924 and maintained by the National Park Service since 1933.

UNESCO recognizes it as a World Heritage site but remains U.S. government property. Glucksmann’s remarks are the latest in a wave of criticism from European leaders over the direction of American democracy, particularly under former President Donald Trump. His policies on immigration, which included detaining families at the border, restricting asylum, and implementing travel bans, drew widespread condemnation. Glucksmann and his party argue that Trump’s approach not only abandoned the ideals symbolized by the Statue of Liberty but actively undermined them, targeting Black and Brown immigrants while fueling nationalist rhetoric.

French leaders have not been shy in their criticism of Trump’s foreign policy. Prime Minister François Bayrou condemned the White House’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the temporary freeze on military aid to Ukraine, warning that such actions strengthened Russia’s position. Glucksmann’s party has gone further, calling Trump’s leadership “authoritarian” and accusing him of delivering Ukraine “on a silver platter” to Russia.

Glucksmann’s speech directly referenced The New Colossus, the 1883 poem by Emma Lazarus inscribed on the statue’s pedestal. He invoked its message of refuge and freedom, only to argue that those ideals no longer reflect today’s United States. “Today, this land is ceasing to be what it was,” Glucksmann said.