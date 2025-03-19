Mobilizing for 2026: Chavis urges Black Press to act

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) marked the 198th anniversary of the Black Press, and the culmination of Black Press Week with a powerful State of the Black Press address by NNPA President & CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., who spoke on the vital role of Black-owned media amid the growing threats of far-right extremism and American fascism.

Held at Howard University, the event celebrated the resilience of Black journalism while also honoring the late Walter “Ball” Smith, publisher of New York’s Beacon and the Philadelphia Observer, who was posthumously enshrined in the Black Press Hall of Fame. Smith, who died in 2017 at 83, was remembered by his family and the Black publishing community for his tireless advocacy and contributions to Black media.

Chavis did not mince words when addressing the urgency of the times. He warned of the condescending weaponization of terms like “high and woke” to incite fear, hatred, and social regression, emphasizing that the Black Press must remain steadfast in combating misinformation and right-wing efforts to dismantle democracy.

“We have to continue to plead our own cause, and that cause today includes confronting and challenging the rampant contradictions of the far right who are trying to usher in American fascism,” Chavis declared. “The Black Press of America is needed today more than ever before.”

Chavis highlighted the expansive reach of the Black Press, boasting 245 print publications and 13 digital and online outlets under the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), with more poised to join. He rejected the narrative of “fake news” and “alternative truths,” pledging that Black-owned media would persist in exposing lies and amplifying the voices of Black communities nationwide.

“There’s no other national news reporting organization that has the local, national, and global reach of the Black Press,” he said.

Comparing the NNPA’s reach to that of mainstream outlets, Chavis noted that while the Associated Press has bureaus in all 50 states, the Black Press operates 258 bureaus across the country. Beyond reporting, he stressed that Black media’s role extends to influence and advocacy, describing it as “a syndicate, a collaboration, and a togetherness of not only the production of news but its distribution and its impact.” Chavis called for a renewed partnership between the Black Press, Black churches, HBCUs, and Black-owned businesses to proactively plan for the future rather than merely react to oppression. He urged publishers and clergy in every city to organize mass meetings—historic gatherings that have long served as mobilization platforms for Black communities—to discuss progress and collective action.

“We cannot afford to get overly distracted every day, reacting to the current, repressive, and backward policies and actions of those in high places,” he said, citing the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court as institutions plagued by “spiritual wickedness in high places.” Chavis reiterated the importance of faith, community unity, and proactive planning.

He referenced the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march, noting how mass meetings at Black churches laid the groundwork for transformative movements.

“We just can’t react to oppression. We need to be planning our liberation, planning our progress, planning our advancement as a people,” he stated. Looking ahead to 2026, Chavis called on the Black Press to lead a national mobilization effort to secure the largest Black voter turnout in history. With the growing threats to voting rights, HBCU funding, healthcare, and economic stability, he insisted that preparation must begin immediately.

“Are we going to allow these backward people to continue to represent us in Congress? Are we going to allow them to keep chipping away at our voting rights, our HBCU scholarships, our healthcare?” Chavis asked.

“The Black Press will work diligently over the next 18 to 20 months to arouse our communities on the importance of civic education, voter registration, and engagement.” Chavis also highlighted the immense economic power of Black Americans, who spend more than $2 trillion annually in the U.S. economy. “We’re the richest poor folk in the world,” he said. “$2 trillion.”