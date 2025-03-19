People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is pushing forward with her administration’s crime reduction efforts as she faces a recall campaign. Standing with Los Angeles...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dr. Christy Valentine’s passion for healthcare is both deeply personal and profoundly impactful. A New Orleans native and lifelong advocate for equitable healthcare, she...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, March 21, 2025

People in the News

Friday, March 21, 2025

NDG Book Review: Women’s History Month books for kids

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Mom and Grandma know a lot of things.

They know what you like for breakfast and for lunch. They help you find the coolest clothes and the best toys. They’re really good at telling stories, teaching you chores, and giving you hugs. You know they do great things and so have other women throughout history – so grab these great books and learn more…

March is Women’s History Month and learning about it is easy when you have “The ABCs of Women’s History” by Rio Cortez, illustrated by Lauren Semmer (Workman, $18.99). From artists and activists to Zora Neale Hurston, this book takes very young readers on a tour through the decades, other cultures, countries, and careers, music and more. Parents will be surprised at the breadth of this book and the women in it; kids ages three to six will love the fun, vibrant artwork.

 

(Photo by Terri Schlichenmeyer)

The child who likes to draw and create will find inspiration inside “Make Your Mark” by Jacci Gresham with Sherry Fellores, illustrated by David Wilkerson (Dial Books for Young Readers, $18.99). It’s Gresham’s story of being the first known Black female tattoo artist, the struggles she had and the boundaries she ignored on her way to a career in ink. This is a great tale that parents won’t mind reading aloud because each short chapter starts with words meant to empower kids and to remind them that they can do whatever they put their minds to doing. Be sure to call your 4-to-6-year-old’s attention to the afterword.

Slightly older children who are looking for a good Women’s History Month book can’t go wrong with “Valiant Vel” by Jerrianne Hayslett, illustrations by Aaron Boyd, afterword by Michael Phillips (Wisconsin Historical Society Press, $20). Even when she was a kid in the 1940s, Vel Phillips was an activist in her Milwaukee hometown, speaking out against racism. She became a lawyer in 1951 and she continued to fight for equality and Civil Rights through politics and protest. For the 9-to-13-year-old who longs to make a difference in the world, this book is full of photos, artwork, kid-friendly chapters, and inspiration.

And finally, for readers ages 9 and up, “The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts” by Loren Grush with Rebecca Stefoff (Simon & Schuster, $17.99) may be just right for Women’s History Month. This “young readers edition” is all about America’s first female astronauts – Sally Ride, Anna Fisher, Kathy Sullivan, Rhea Seddon, Judy Resnik, and Shannon Lucid – and their groundbreaking, history-making work at NASA and beyond. Here, your child will thrill to tales of their training, their work, what it’s like to be an astronaut, and what it’s like to struggle while focusing on a big dream. Older children will think this book’s out of this world.

And if these books aren’t enough, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help on finding more. They’ve got books for you to consider and take home. Plus, for Women’s History Month and otherwise, they know lots of things.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020