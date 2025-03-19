People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is pushing forward with her administration’s crime reduction efforts as she faces a recall campaign. Standing with Los Angeles...
Dr. Christy Valentine’s passion for healthcare is both deeply personal and profoundly impactful. A New Orleans native and lifelong advocate for equitable healthcare, she...
Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Return to Jim Crow? Federal regulations rolled back to allow segregation

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

The Trump administration has blatantly resurrected segregation in federal contracting, undoing decades of civil rights progress by removing anti-segregation mandates.

The alarmingly regressive move reopens the door for racially divided facilities, eerily reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, with potential “Whites Only” and “Colored” signage in government-funded workplaces.

 

The changes, initiated without the customary public comment period, have been implemented to align with new executive orders on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
(Photo via NNPA)

“This isn’t just a policy shift; it’s a moral catastrophe,” stated Melissa Murray, a constitutional law professor at New York University, in an NPR interview. “We are witnessing the deliberate dismantling of civil rights protections that generations fought to secure.”
“We are witnessing the deliberate dismantling of civil rights protections that generations fought to secure,”

The changes, initiated without the customary public comment period, have been implemented to align with new executive orders on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, this sudden shift has sparked accusations of undermining democracy and transparency. An anonymous federal employee expressed outrage to NPR.

“This is an outright assault on democratic norms, a covert operation to reintroduce segregation without public scrutiny,” the unnamed employee remarked. The National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies have received directives to disregard previous anti-segregation clauses in their contracting processes. Inquiries to the General Services Administration about bypassing established procedural protocols were met with vague assurances. “The GSA is committed to implementing executive orders effectively and promptly,” GSA spokesperson Will Powell stated.

Kara Sacilotto, an attorney specializing in federal contracts, pointed out the broad attack on civil rights, noting that the targeting of these protections extends beyond racial lines to include gender identity, previously expanded under the Obama administration.

“It’s clear the target is not just racial equality but all forms of civil rights progress,” Sacilotto explained. Professor Murray added, “This isn’t just a rollback of civil rights protections—it’s a signal that we’re stepping back into a darker past, one that we’ve worked hard to move beyond.”

