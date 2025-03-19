People in the News NDG Staff - 0
They cannot rob us of our history and our place in America’s story

By Ben Jealous

My grandfather’s first cousin was Lieutenant Colonel Howard Lee Baugh. Cousin Howard was part of the 99th Pursuit Squadron, the first unit of the Tuskegee Airmen. This month marks the 84th anniversary of the activation of the Squadron at Chanute Field in Rantoul, Illinois, about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.

A few years ago, I sat with my friend Norman Lear, the late TV legend behind shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons that became important American cultural staples. Norman and I figured out that my cousin Howard was one of the Tuskegee Airmen who escorted Norman on some of his bombing missions during World War II. (In addition to creating those social consciousness-raising shows and founding People For the American Way, Norman’s patriotic resume also included 52 bomber missions in America’s fight against global fascism.)

 

Ben Jealous (Courtesy photo)

It was an amazing connection to make to this piece of my own proud piece of family history. A lifesized bronze statue of Lt. Col. Baugh stands in permanent tribute to him and the other Tuskegee Airmen in the Black History Museum in Richmond, Virginia.

This history is personal to me because of the family connection to the Airmen – Lt. Col. Baugh was actually one of two of my grandfather’s cousins who were Tuskegee Airmen – but this is history that is important to countless Black Americans. It is also history the Trump administration seemingly wants to erase from existence.

Beyond the federal government no longer recognizing celebrations such as Black History Month and Women’s History Month, the Pentagon is removing every program, mention, image, or individual they say is associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The Trump administration already fired Air Force General CQ Brown, Jr. – another history-making Black fighter pilot like my cousin Lt. Col. Baugh – as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s first female chief.

Now, it was reported last week that more than 26,000 (so far) photographs or online posts have been flagged for deletion in a Pentagon database because they apparently arouse Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s suspicion of DEI. Among them: photos of the Tuskegee Airmen.

To give you an idea of the precision of this white-washing frenzy, also targeted on the list are images captioned with or including the word “gay.” And, as of last week, that included references to the Enola Gay, the B-29 bomber that dropped the atomic bomb over Hiroshima, and photographs of people whose last name is Gay. And it would not be Women’s History Month under the new Trump administration without targeting references to pathbreaking women among the various war heroes and historic military firsts – women like Air Force Colonel Jeannie Leavitt, the country’s first female fighter pilot, and Private First Class Christina Fuentes Montenegro, one of the first three women to graduate from the Marine Corps’ Infantry Training Battalion. Also listed in the database was an image of Private First Class Harold Gonsalves, who was posthumously presented the Medal of Honor for military valor during World War II and happened to be Mexican-American.

In his perverse view of DEI, Secretary Hegseth thinks removing DEI initiatives means erasing history. And he says “DEI is dead” in the US military because it puts certain groups ahead of others and erodes cohesion and camaraderie among the ranks. But the truth is the opposite. It is not only just and moral that we recognize the contributions of people from marginalized groups (especially when they are military heroes who opened up doors for future generations). It is unifying.

We are all Americans. But some of us have just had our communities’ histories and contributions ignored, and even suppressed. Protecting every community’s, every family’s place in the American story is vital. It is vital for the children who otherwise would not see people they identify with in our history books. And it is vital for America to be what Frederick Douglass knew we could be: “the perfect national illustration of the unity and dignity of the human family.”

Ben Jealous is the Executive Director of the Sierra Club and a Professor of Practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

