People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is pushing forward with her administration’s crime reduction efforts as she faces a recall campaign. Standing with Los Angeles...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dr. Christy Valentine’s passion for healthcare is both deeply personal and profoundly impactful. A New Orleans native and lifelong advocate for equitable healthcare, she...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, March 21, 2025

People in the News

Friday, March 21, 2025

Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant’s Black Church Target Boycott Mobilizes 150,000

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, an Atlantabased pastor of the New Birth Baptist  Church, has reported a robust national turnout for his consumer boycott against Minneapolisbased retail giant Target. The fastselectivebuying campaign, which began during Lent Season from March 5 to April 17, targets what Bryant describes as the companys neglect of the Black community.

According to Bryant, the boycott has mobilized over 150,000 participants and persuaded over 100 Black vendors to withdraw their products from Target. The movement has led to a $12 drop per share in Targets stock and a $2 billion decrease in its overall value. We just hit 150 thousand people who have signed up to be part of it, with over 100 black vendors that pulled out of Target, so the momentum is going steadily,Bryant explained.

The NAACP and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, have simultaneously announced the planning and implementation of a national public education and selective buying campaign in response to Target and other corporations that have dismantled their respective Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commitments, programs and staffing.Now is the  time for the Black Press of America once again to speak and publish truth to power emphatically,NNPA Chairman Emeritus Danny Bakewell Sr. explained.

Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant (jamalbryant.org)

NNPA Chairman Bobby R. Henry Sr. added, We are the trusted voice of Black America, and we will not be silent or nonresponsive to the rapid rise of renewed Jim Crow racist policies in corporate America.

The Black Press of America continues to remain on the frontline keeping our families and communities informed and engaged on all the issues that impact our quality of life,Henry noted.

Despite the traction, Bryant revealed that there had been no communication or planned meetings with Target. He humorously speculated that the White House may have encouraged Target officials to avoid meeting with civil rights groups.

No, were  waiting. As we understand it, the administration is trying to get them not to meet and is hoping that this is just going to taper off,Bryant remarked. But unless President [Trump] is in trouble and buys a whole bunch of toilet paper, I dont know what they expect the White House to do for them.”

Bryant also discussed the Black Church leaderships historical and present role in  Americas civil rights and social justice movements. The Black Church has always been the heartbeat and the epicenter of the civil rights movement,he said, acknowledging the changing perceptions among younger generations regarding the churchs involvement in social justice.

Bryant called for continued focus and support from the community to maintain the boycotts impact. It is critical that Black people cant afford to get A.D.D; we cant taper  off and lose synergy. Its important that people stay the course and keep amplifying our voices because it is being heard from Wall Street to Main Street,he urged.

NNPA President & CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., said he’s known and witnessed the national and international rise of the Black Church leadership and commitment to Bryant. “In the tradition of Richard Allen, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are pleased to state for the sake of historical accuracy that Jamal Bryant is today the personification of the prophetic tradition of the Black Church,” Chavis remarked.

We in the Black Press of America stand in rigid solidarity with Rev. Dr. Bryant as we target campaign Target’s egregious disrespect of Black America.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020