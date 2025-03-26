Global Protests on April 5: Cities unite against Trump and Musk

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Tens of thousands of people in the United States and around the world are preparing to take to the streets on Saturday, April 5, in what organizers are calling the largest single day of protest since Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term. With more than 600 events planned across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and multiple international cities, the message is unified and urgent: Hands off our rights, our resources, and our democracy.

In London, demonstrators will gather in Trafalgar Square from 3 to 5 p.m. BST, joining the movement alongside Americans, Canadians, Brits, and others from around the world. “They’re threatening to invade Canada, Greenland, and Panama—and daring the world to stop them. Well, this is the world saying NO,” organizers said. “This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.”

Back in the United States, the centerpiece protest is scheduled for Washington, D.C., where thousands are expected to convene at the Washington Monument at noon for a massive rally on the National Mall. Organizers say the protests are a response to Trump and congressional Republicans’ efforts to gut essential programs like healthcare, Social Security, public education, and civil rights protections—moves that have sparked nationwide outrage.

“This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies,” organizers in D.C. said. “Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”

Demonstrations are planned from coast to coast in cities including Buffalo, New York; Columbus, Georgia; Hollywood, Florida; Guilford, Connecticut; York, Pennsylvania; Ames, Iowa; Conroe, Texas; and throughout California, where organizers are uniting for large-scale actions in Los Angeles and Sacramento. From early morning rallies to afternoon marches, the protests will take many forms—town halls, digital campaigns, and street demonstrations—all grounded in a commitment to nonviolent resistance.

Organizers say the April 5 movement builds on growing frustration with the Trump administration’s agenda. The Crowd Counting Consortium reported over 2,085 protests nationwide in February 2025, a sharp rise from the 937 recorded in February 2017. During a recent week-long congressional recess, more than 500 events were held across the country, often in districts where elected officials avoided meeting constituents.

At the core of the message is a defense of everyday Americans and the systems they depend on.

“We stand with people of color and all those being stripped of their basic human and civil rights,” Buffalo organizers stated. “We stand with our educational institutions, and the countless faculty, researchers, and students that are being subjected to arbitrary political litmus tests, uncertainty, and censorship in their work.” From London to Los Angeles, from the National Mall to Niagara Square, April 5 is shaping up to be a defining day of resistance against what demonstrators call an authoritarian power grab that threatens the very fabric of democracy. “We’re not waiting for someone to save us,” D.C. organizers said. “We’re taking action ourselves.”