“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Hollywood Star and Grammy Winners Headline Talented Celebrity Lineup at Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort This Week

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. Golden Globe-winning actor Tyler James Williams, along with Grammy Award-winning artists Tamela Mann and Adam Blackstone, will serve as magical mentors for this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy, the popular Walt Disney World Resort mentoring program that supercharges the career dreams of high school students nationwide and kicks off in Florida this week.

Williams, who first gained fame for his role in the hit sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” and now plays Gregory Eddie in ABC’s Emmy Award winning comedy “Abbott Elementary,” will be the program’s “DREAMbassador,’’ meaning he will spend significant time during the March 26-30 event interacting with the 100 Disney Dreamers by sharing his career journey, participating in several career focused workshops and serving as a key figure at the always emotional commencement ceremony.

He’ll be joined by an extensive list of other celebrity mentors which include celebrated musicians, actors, aerospace engineers, fashion stylists, renowned educators, designers, producers and Disney executives.

Golden Globe winning actor Tyler James Williams, plus Grammy winners Tamela Mann and Adam Blackstone, among celebrities lending time to coveted mentoring program; Williams named event’s “DREAMbassador;” Disney-created mentorship initiative for 100 teens poised for 18th year from March 26-30. (Photo via NNPA)

Blackstone, a renowned musician, bassist, musical director and producer known for his work with top R&B musical artists, will offer students insights into the urgency and tenacity that fueled his rise from playing drums as a toddler in his local church to collaborating with some of the biggest names in music and television.

Blackstone won his first Grammy Award for best musical theater album for “Hell’s Kitchen.” Mann, who won a Grammy Award for best gospel performance/song, will participate in the event along with her well-known husband David, an actor and comedian famous for portraying “Mr. Brown” in Tyler Perry’s Madea films and “House of Payne.”

Other celebrity participants include comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley; soft rock band Infinity Song; fashion influencer Jerome Lamaar; and New York’s Hot 97 radio personality DJ Suss One, among others. Each year, Disney Dreamers Academy selects 100 exceptional students from thousands of applicants, who share their personal stories and future aspirations through essay submissions.

These Disney Dreamers, along with a parent or guardian, are invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Florida for an inspiring, multi-day experience supported by presenting sponsors Sprite and Delta Air Lines as well as participating sponsors AdventHealth, Zero-G, Dolby and the Orlando Magic. This program reflects Disney’s dedication to supporting high school students from varying backgrounds and communities and empowering the next generation to think big and pursue their dreams.

Since its inception in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired over 1,700 students from all over the country, opening doors to endless possibilities as they embark on their future paths. Many graduates have gone on to become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more, with some even returning as mentors to guide the next generation of Dreamers.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

ABC’s Emmy Award winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 8:30pm on ABC, next day on Hulu.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

