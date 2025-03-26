People in the News NDG Staff - 0
NDG Book Review: A pair for those who have (or want) a green thumb

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

In a way, it’s kind of a little miracle.

You place tiny little seeds in dirt – DIRT! – and you keep it damp. Wait a week or so, and something grows. Wait a bit longer and that something becomes food or flowers to make you smile. It’s pretty miraculous, when you think about it, so think about reading these books about gardening and plants…

 

(Terri Schlichenmeyer)

Nobody ever said you had to have serious acreage in order to garden; in fact, you can grow your own food on a balcony or in a basic back yard. You’ll want to know how to do it right, though, and in “Black Girls Gardening: Empowering Stories and Garden Wisdom for Healing and Flourishing in Nature” by Amber Grossman (Chronicle Books, $26.95), you’ll get a good overview of what starts underground.

Want inspiration? That’s here, in personal essays about gardening and growing food to nourish one’s self, the family, and your community, written by women who have learned and are willing to share their expertise.

You’ll also find chapters on keeping your plants happy and flourishing, how to compost, what tools you’ll want for your garden, how to map out what you’re going to grow, and how to take advantage of “companion planting.” Once you’ve got the hang of things, there are chapters on teaching your kids to grow their own food, and how to spread the love in a community or neighborhood garden.

Full of photos that will make you hungry and that’ll make you want to get outside now and put your hands in the dirt, “Black Girls Gardening” is the perfect springtime read. You’ll dream – and you’ll love how those dreams will taste next fall.

But okay, let’s say that, though it’s very tempting and you can’t wait, it’s a little too early to think about gardening. Good news: it’s never too late to think about plants and in “Mythic Plants: Potions and Poisons from the Gardens of the Gods” by Ellen Zachos (Workman, $22), you can mix your love of mythology with your love of all things green.

For the gardener who loves to read about ancient Greek history, beliefs, and practices, this book is a delight. It’s full of quick-to-read, browse-able chapters that explain the origins and cultures associated with various plants, and the ways that ancient folks used everyday plants and weeds in their lives. Zachos tells readers how modern science, laws, and knowledge compares to what the Greeks knew and thought, and how it’s relevant to your garden today.

Best of all, this book presents the tales of plants that aren’t just food – and plants that aren’t safe to have around, either…

So these two books aren’t exactly what you want? You’re in luck: your favorite librarian or bookseller can steer you in the direction of rows and mounds of books on gardening that will fit your unique space and match your geographical area for best results. Grab these two books or any good gardening book, find a comfortable chair, plant yourself in it, and read.

