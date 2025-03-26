People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Sunday, March 30, 2025

Trump formally moves to shut down Education Department

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

President Donald Trump formally announced on Thursday, March 20, his intention to sign an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, delivering on a campaign promise that targets an agency long criticized by conservatives.

A week earlier, a White House official reportedly revealed that the order would cut the department’s workforce in half and significantly scale back its functions, including crucial operations in the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences. The American Civil Liberties Union immediately condemned the plan, stating it puts millions’ education and civil rights at risk. The organization called the action reckless, asserting it strips essential resources and dismantles previous administrations’ efforts toward educational fairness.

“This reckless action strips students of vital resources and tears down statutorily mandated functions that are essential to addressing racial and economic inequality in education,” the ACLU stated.

 

(Photo via NNPA)

The National Parents Union reacted strongly to the news, saying, “This isn’t fixing education. It’s making sure millions of children never get a fair shot.”

Critics argue that the shutdown would disproportionately harm marginalized students and exacerbate racial inequities in education. The directive outlined in the White House fact sheet would authorize Secretary Linda McMahon to start the closure process, reassigning education authority to the states. However, experts highlight that fully abolishing the department would require an act of Congress, as lawmakers established it in 1979.

The proposed cuts would endanger federal programs such as Title I funding for schools serving low-income communities and critical federal student loan programs. The ACLU also expressed concern about the potential impact of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which ensures access to education for students with disabilities.

The ACLU warned that the dismantling of the Office for Civil Rights could lead to unchecked discriminatory practices, affecting school discipline, access to advanced coursework, and resources for English learners and students with disabilities.

“Attacks on the ED are an attack on the progress we have made to advance educational equity,” said Ricardo Mimbela, ACLU Communications Strategist. “The ACLU is calling on Congress to act immediately to restore the federal government’s role in enforcing civil rights, maintaining transparency through data collection, and ensuring that students in low-income communities are not left behind,” he asserted.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

