“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Flau’jae Johnson is no stranger to pressure. As a standout junior guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, she has learned how to manage the...
Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Global nonprofit DSNDP volunteers from Texas participate in storm drain marking

On March 23, 2025, Texas State residents came together as dedicated volunteers for the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) to participate in a Storm Drain Marking initiative.

This effort was conducted in collaboration with the City of Richardson at the Indian Superstore, located at 3555 Murphy Rd, Suite #102, Richardson, TX 75082.

Eight volunteers from Collin County contributed to the drive, marking 62 storm drains with appropriate signage to promote environmental awareness and protection.

(Courtesy photo)

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organization Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 39 cleanliness activities that include Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking etc. across 8 cities involving a total of 397 volunteers who worked for around 656 volunteer hours, collected 245 bags of waste resulting in approx. 3675 pounds of trash.

In Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc.

During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2784 volunteers, actively collecting 43995 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97 signboards within the nation.

The organisation is also involved in tree plantation across 15 states and 34 cities within the US. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference successfully hosted in February 2023 and blood/plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP also recently organized a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.dsndp.com.

