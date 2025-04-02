People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Black History Under Fire: Trump’s executive order puts Smithsonian’s future at risk

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

The memo from Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first African American to lead the Smithsonian Institution, was as much a message of reassurance as a call to vigilance. Following President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order targeting what he labeled “anti-American ideology” in cultural institutions, Bunch acknowledged the growing uncertainty and laid out a path forward. “We remain steadfast in our mission to bring history, science, education, research, and the arts to all Americans,” he wrote to staff. “We will continue to showcase world-class exhibits, collections, and objects, rooted in expertise and accuracy.”

Trump’s order casts a long shadow over the Smithsonian, which, while not a federal agency, is a trust instrumentality of the U.S. government and operates under the guidance of a Board of Regents, including the Chief Justice, Vice President, and members of Congress. The order directs Vice President J.D. Vance, an ex-officio regent, to work with the board on content oversight—an unprecedented move that has left many within the institution and across the Black community alarmed. The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), opened in 2016 under Bunch’s leadership, was directly criticized in the executive order. Its mission to unearth and share America’s untold Black history once praised as groundbreaking, is now being reframed by Trump as an example of what he sees as divisive, anti-patriotic content.

 

Trump’s order casts a long shadow over the Smithsonian, which, while not a federal agency, is a trust instrumentality of the U.S. government and operates under the guidance of a Board of Regents. (Photo via NNPA)

Bunch’s memo doubled down on the Smithsonian’s long-standing commitment to truth, transparency, and historical scholarship. “As an Institution, our commitment to scholarship and research is unwavering and will always serve as the guiding light for our content,” he stated. “For more than 175 years, the Smithsonian has been an educational institution devoted to continuous learning with the public in mind and driven by our most important mission – the increase and diffusion of knowledge,” Bunch added. “We remain committed to telling the multi-faceted stories of this country’s extraordinary heritage.” That commitment is under direct threat, Black scholars argue.

Writing for The Medium, education expert Dr. Jerry W. Washington called the order part of “the fight over American memory,” a political war that has increasingly targeted race-based historical narratives. “Over months of discussing cultural memory wars, the removal of DEI content, and the nuances of racial dialogue, I’ve seen this gap widen,” Washington wrote. “It highlights a fundamental divergence not just in policy preference, but in how we interpret history, power, and truth itself.” Washington and others see the executive order as an extension of Trump’s 2020 directive banning diversity training in federal agencies—an action that set the stage for a conservative backlash against critical race theory (CRT) and racial equity initiatives. “CRT became a catch-all term—a manufactured villain used to silence any acknowledgment of systemic racism, white privilege, or the real struggles of marginalized communities,” Washington noted. “It was never about theory. It was about control.”

That control has since expanded. Dozens of states have enacted vague educational gag orders aimed at stifling classroom conversations about race and history. DEI programs have been dismantled across colleges and public institutions. Now, with the Smithsonian—the keeper of the nation’s collective memory—under the microscope, Black historians and curators fear a broader erasure. “The campaign effectively poisoned the well,” Washington wrote. “Making any substantive discussion of systemic racism politically toxic.” For many Black Americans, the concern is deeper than academics. It’s personal. The Smithsonian’s inclusive storytelling—exemplified by the NMAAHC—has provided generations with a long-denied mirror to see themselves in the American narrative. To have that narrative constrained or rewritten at the behest of political power is to have identity and truth under siege.

“As we have done throughout our history,” Bunch wrote, “the Smithsonian will work with the Board of Regents, including the Chief Justice, Vice President, and our congressional and citizen Regents.” But he made clear that the Institution’s compass remains unchanged: “The board understands and appreciates the Institution’s mission, as well as the importance of scholarship, expertise, and service to the American public.” Still, the fight over who gets to define America’s story is far from over. “The consequences are real,” Washington warned. “This is about more than exhibits. It’s about erasing the truths that make America whole.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020