Jubilee Theatre presents ‘Thunder Knocking at the Door’

FORT WORTH, TX – Jubilee Theatre invites you to surrender to the spell of Thunder Knocking at the Door, a mesmerizing musical fable written by Keith Glover and infused with the unforgettable music of five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’.

Under the visionary direction of Charles Jackson Jr., this blues-soaked tale promises to enchant hearts, ignite spirits, and awaken the soul.

Set in a small Alabama town, the story unfolds when a mysterious blues guitarist, Marvell Thunder, appears at the home of the Dupree family, issuing a challenge to the children of his late rival.

As secrets surface and stakes rise, what begins as a supernatural bargain transforms into an epic story of love, legacy, and redemption. With humor, heart, and a transcendent score, Thunder Knocking at the Door fuses myth and music into a theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

The show runs April 4 through May 11, 2025 at the Jubilee Theatre (506 Main Street, in Fort Worth). Tickets are available now at https://www.jubileetheatre.org.

Thunder Knocking at the Door exemplifies Jubilee Theatre’s continued commitment to bold Black storytelling, centering the rich musical and cultural traditions of the African-American South. Join us for this unforgettable production—part family reckoning, part epic romance, and all blues.