By Lauren Burke Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the...
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Jubilee Theatre presents ‘Thunder Knocking at the Door’

FORT WORTH, TX – Jubilee Theatre invites you to surrender to the spell of Thunder Knocking at the Door, a mesmerizing musical fable written by Keith Glover and infused with the unforgettable music of five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’.

Under the visionary direction of Charles Jackson Jr., this blues-soaked tale promises to enchant hearts, ignite spirits, and awaken the soul.

Set in a small Alabama town, the story unfolds when a mysterious blues guitarist, Marvell Thunder, appears at the home of the Dupree family, issuing a challenge to the children of his late rival.

As secrets surface and stakes rise, what begins as a supernatural bargain transforms into an epic story of love, legacy, and redemption. With humor, heart, and a transcendent score, Thunder Knocking at the Door fuses myth and music into a theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

 

(DWG Studio)

The show runs April 4 through May 11, 2025 at the Jubilee Theatre (506 Main Street, in Fort Worth). Tickets are available now at https://www.jubileetheatre.org.

Thunder Knocking at the Door exemplifies Jubilee Theatre’s continued commitment to bold Black storytelling, centering the rich musical and cultural traditions of the African-American South. Join us for this unforgettable production—part family reckoning, part epic romance, and all blues.

Black Press of America

